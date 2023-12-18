What’s filming in Georgia in December 2023?

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” is in its sixth and final season. The popular series based on the “Karate Kid” series was supposed to begin production mid-year but the creators chose to wait until both the writers strike and actors strike concluded. A separate “Karate Kid” movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will begin production in April in Montreal. It’s unclear how that will impact the production schedule of “Cobra Kai.”

The other 16 projects listed include an array of unscripted reality shows like A&E’s “Hoarders” and “The First 48,” TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Expect the production numbers to accelerate in the new year back to the norm, which is around 40 to 45 active film and TV projects.

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED (OR RESUMED) BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18

“A Fashionable Christmas,” TV movie

“Aunties Gone Wild,” season 1, reality, WE-TV

“Betrayed At Home,” TV movie

“Cobra Kai,” season 6, Netflix

“Hysteria!” season 1, Peacock

“Juror #2,” Clint Eastwood movie

“Level Up Experiment,” season 1, Aspire

“Loyalty Over Everything,” feature film

“So You Think You Can Dance,” season 18, Fox

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” season 3, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 4, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 5, BET

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 11, BET

“Untitled HBO Sports Documentary,” HBO

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 6, TLC

“Will Trent,” season 2, ABC

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18

“Brat Loves Judy,” WE-TV reality show

“Boomin Love,” Netflix reality TV

“Incision,” independent film

“Lego Masters,” season 5, Fox

“Separated Sisters,” TV movie

“The Fabulous Four,” feature film

“The Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

“The Girl With No Name,” TV film

“Too Large,” season 2, TLC

“The Unicorn,” documentary

