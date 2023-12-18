What’s filming in Georgia in December 2023?

BreakingNews
Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Joe Seo as Kyler, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in episode 510 of Cobra Kai.

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
46 minutes ago

The actors strike ended in last month but it was too late in the year for many scripted programs to get started before Christmas.

Right now, the Georgia film office lists 27 active productions, up from 22 a month ago. While that is relatively low for the state, it’s on par with the number a year ago.

Ten of those productions are scripted: two TV movies, three feature films — including the return of Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2″ in Savannah — and seven scripted TV series: ABC’s “Will Trent,” Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” Peacock’s “Hysteria!” and four Tyler Perry productions (”Zatima,” “All the Queen’s Men,” “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne”).

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” is in its sixth and final season. The popular series based on the “Karate Kid” series was supposed to begin production mid-year but the creators chose to wait until both the writers strike and actors strike concluded. A separate “Karate Kid” movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will begin production in April in Montreal. It’s unclear how that will impact the production schedule of “Cobra Kai.”

The other 16 projects listed include an array of unscripted reality shows like A&E’s “Hoarders” and “The First 48,” TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Expect the production numbers to accelerate in the new year back to the norm, which is around 40 to 45 active film and TV projects.

The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED (OR RESUMED) BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18

“A Fashionable Christmas,” TV movie

“Aunties Gone Wild,” season 1, reality, WE-TV

“Betrayed At Home,” TV movie

“Cobra Kai,” season 6, Netflix

“Hysteria!” season 1, Peacock

“Juror #2,” Clint Eastwood movie

“Level Up Experiment,” season 1, Aspire

“Loyalty Over Everything,” feature film

“So You Think You Can Dance,” season 18, Fox

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” season 3, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 4, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 5, BET

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 11, BET

“Untitled HBO Sports Documentary,” HBO

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 6, TLC

“Will Trent,” season 2, ABC

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18

“Brat Loves Judy,” WE-TV reality show

“Boomin Love,” Netflix reality TV

“Incision,” independent film

“Lego Masters,” season 5, Fox

“Separated Sisters,” TV movie

“The Fabulous Four,” feature film

“The Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

“The Girl With No Name,” TV film

“Too Large,” season 2, TLC

“The Unicorn,” documentary

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

