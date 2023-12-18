What’s filming in Georgia in December 2023?

The actors strike ended in last month but it was too late in the year for many scripted programs to get started before Christmas.
Right now, the Georgia film office lists 27 active productions, up from 22 a month ago. While that is relatively low for the state, it’s on par with the number a year ago.
Ten of those productions are scripted: two TV movies, three feature films — including the return of Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2″ in Savannah — and seven scripted TV series: ABC’s “Will Trent,” Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” Peacock’s “Hysteria!” and four Tyler Perry productions (”Zatima,” “All the Queen’s Men,” “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne”).
Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” is in its sixth and final season. The popular series based on the “Karate Kid” series was supposed to begin production mid-year but the creators chose to wait until both the writers strike and actors strike concluded. A separate “Karate Kid” movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will begin production in April in Montreal. It’s unclear how that will impact the production schedule of “Cobra Kai.”
The other 16 projects listed include an array of unscripted reality shows like A&E’s “Hoarders” and “The First 48,” TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Expect the production numbers to accelerate in the new year back to the norm, which is around 40 to 45 active film and TV projects.
The film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete or up to date because production companies are not obligated to inform the office. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)
WHAT STARTED (OR RESUMED) BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18
“A Fashionable Christmas,” TV movie
“Aunties Gone Wild,” season 1, reality, WE-TV
“Betrayed At Home,” TV movie
“Cobra Kai,” season 6, Netflix
“Hysteria!” season 1, Peacock
“Juror #2,” Clint Eastwood movie
“Level Up Experiment,” season 1, Aspire
“Loyalty Over Everything,” feature film
“So You Think You Can Dance,” season 18, Fox
“Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” season 3, BET+
“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 4, BET+
“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 5, BET
“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 11, BET
“Untitled HBO Sports Documentary,” HBO
“Welcome to Plathville,” season 6, TLC
“Will Trent,” season 2, ABC
WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 20 and DEC. 18
“Brat Loves Judy,” WE-TV reality show
“Boomin Love,” Netflix reality TV
“Incision,” independent film
“Lego Masters,” season 5, Fox
“Separated Sisters,” TV movie
“The Fabulous Four,” feature film
“The Games in Black and White,” documentary about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics
“The Girl With No Name,” TV film
“Too Large,” season 2, TLC
“The Unicorn,” documentary
Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE
Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- August 15, 2022: 45
- September 15, 2022: 49
- October 15, 2022: 41
- November 15, 2022: 47
- December 19, 2022: 27
- January 18, 2023: 34
- February 15, 2023: 36
- March 15, 2023: 31
- April 15, 2023: 36
- May 15, 2023: 32
- June 15, 2023: 22
- July 20, 2023: 20
- August 21, 2023: 14
- September 21, 2023: 13
- October 24, 2023: 17
- November 20, 2023: 22
About the Author