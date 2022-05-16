What’s filming in Georgia in May 2022?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ wrapped production this past month along with 21 other films and TV shows, including Fox’s “The Resident” and Apple TV+’s “Beanie Bubble” movie with Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis, according to the Georgia film office.
In the meantime, Steve Harvey is back with both ABC’s “Judge Steve Harvey” and “Family Feud” while Star Jones takes over “Divorce Court.” Jeff Daniels stars in a new movie based on the 1998 best-selling Tom Wolfe book “A Man in Full” set in Atlanta. And Anna Pacquin and Colin Hanks are among the stars in a new Peacock crime series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the true story of a seemingly nice man who kidnapped a teen neighbor. Plus, “The Waltons” are back again on the CW, this time with a Thanksgiving special.
The net result: 43 active productions listed by the Georgia film office, down from 56 a month ago but almost identical to the number a year ago (44).
In other words, it’s business as usual in the state.
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. The film “Ghosted” starring Chris Evans is being fake-named “Carousel.” The DC Comics title called “Monfongo” is actually “Blue Beetle,” which includes Susan Sarandon. And “Road Trip” is actually action flick “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst.
What started production between April 15 and May 15
“1000 LB Best Friends,” season 2, TLC
“A Friend of the Family,” Peacock crime drama starring Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks
“A Man in Full,” a movie starring Jeff Daniels based on the 1998 Tom Wolfe novel set in Atlanta
“American Metal,” indie film
“Citadel,” Amazon TV series
“College Bowl,” NBC, season 2
“Divorce Court,” syndicated, season 24 featuring Star Jones
“Family Feud,” syndicated, season 24 hosted by Steve Harvey
“Found,” NBC pilot featuring Mark-Paul Gosselaar
“Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC, season 2
“The Impact,” new BET reality show
“The Ms. Pat Show,” BET+, season 3
“The Waltons Thanksgiving,” the CW movie
“Yellow” Amazon TV series
What ended production between April 15 and May 15
“Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, Disney+
“Cinnamon,” feature film, TUBI
“Full Ride,” indie film
“Harold and the Purple Crayon,” movie with Zachary Levi and Zooey Deschanel
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,″ Disney
“Homegrown,” season 2, Discovery+
“Kold X Windy,” season 1, WE-TV
“Legacies,” season 4, the CW
“Luxe for Less,” new series, HGTV
“Monarch,” Fox series featuring Susan Sarandon
“Oak,” indie film
“Players Club,” season 2, NBC/Twitch
“Echo,” Disney+ series
“Put a Ring On It,” new series, OWN
“Social Society,” season 2, ALLBLK
“The Beanie Bubble,” Apple TV+ feature film
“The Big Door Prize,” season 1, Apple TV+
“The DL,” TV pilot Fox
“The Resident,” season 5, Fox
“Tom,” indie film
“Uncensored,” season 5, TV One
“Wild n Out,” season 18, VH1
PAST MONTHLY TOTALS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
