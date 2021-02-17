What’s filming in Georgia in February 2021?

Most of the productions are listed on an active site the Georgia film office, but the list is always changing, and the film office does not provide any historical record. So since June 2019, I have been keeping a monthly tab on productions so folks can see what has come and gone in the state over time.

Note: some shows are given “fake” names as a way to provide some level of privacy. Disney+ and Marvel’s penchant for secrecy has led them to create alternative names for some shows and films. For instance, “Serenity Now” listed below is actually the latest “Spider-Man” film. “Anchor Point” is the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”