What’s filming in Georgia in February 2021?

Georgia filming continues apace in February, with at least 52 known active productions, the most since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution began monthly tracking in June 2019.
Most of the productions are listed on an active site the Georgia film office, but the list is always changing, and the film office does not provide any historical record. So since June 2019, I have been keeping a monthly tab on productions so folks can see what has come and gone in the state over time.
Note: some shows are given “fake” names as a way to provide some level of privacy. Disney+ and Marvel’s penchant for secrecy has led them to create alternative names for some shows and films. For instance, “Serenity Now” listed below is actually the latest “Spider-Man” film. “Anchor Point” is the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”
Among notable shows that have started back up in the past month, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” has returned for its 11th season and Netflix hit show “Sweet Magnolias” is in production for its second year.
A pilot for a Fox show temporarily dubbed “It’s Our Time” was shot between Jan. 18 and Feb. 16 and is not listed below. It’s about a group of kids who are doing a shot-by-shot remake of the film “Goonies.” There is no guarantee it will become a series. Fox will let the world know by April or May.
BET has moved a dramatic scripted show “Games People Play” from Los Angeles to Atlanta. This followed its BET+ show “First Wives Club” moving from New York to Atlanta. BET, which has been supportive of Atlanta for production since the early days of the tax credit, has five shows shooting now in town at the same time.
Two big Netflix shows “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” continue production but are not on the film office list. Productions aren’t required to inform the film office about their shoots but usually do so out of courtesy. Netflix made a specific request not to have those two shows on the public list and the office abided by the streaming service’s request.
Shows in production but not on the list
“Stranger Things” Netflix
“Ozark” Netflix
Productions started since Jan. 18
“I Want You Back” film, Amazon
“Games People Play,” Season 2, BET
“Big Tent Series: Atlanta Opera” ASO
“Love Letters Atlanta Opera” ASO
“Mind for Design,” Season 1, Magnolia
“Karen,” feature indie film
“One Way”, feature indie film”
“Rock the Block,” Season 2, HGTV
“Sweet Magnolias” Season 2, Netflix
“The Getaway” reality show, Discovery
“The Walking Dead,” Season 11, AMC
Shows that have wrapped since Jan. 18
“Johnson,” Season 1, Bounce TV
“1,000 LB Sisters” TLC
“Young Rock,” sitcom, NBC
“Creepshow” Season 3, Shudder
“Divorce Court, syndicated
“The Neon Highway” indie film
“They Cloned Tyrone,” film, Netflix
Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE
Past numbers
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52