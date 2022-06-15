What is filming in Georgia in June 2022?

Filming is at a relative low ebb in Georgia with just 34 active productions, the fewest since October 2020, just a few months after the pandemic began and production had just started going again.
It’s unclear why this is happening.
Several shows wrapped the past month including the CW’s “Tom Swift,” Fox’s “Lego Masters,” NBC’s “College Bowl,” A&E’s “60 Days,” the syndicated “Divorce Court” and TLC’s “The Family Chantel.” Chris Evans’ big-budget film “Ghosted” also wrapped.
Only a handful of new productions began, including the return of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons,” a new Hulu food competition show “Secret Chef,” a Bravo reality show featuring the 1990s female acts SWV and Xscape, and a film “Shadrach” from the faith and family streaming service Pure Flix.
The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. The DC Comics title called “Monfongo” is actually “Blue Beetle,” which stars Susan Sarandon, Xolo Maridueña and George Lopez. And “Road Trip” is actually action flick “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst. It’s unclear if the Amazon Prime movie listed as “One Fast Move” is its actual name.
What started production between May 15 and June 15
“7 Little Johnstons” season 8, TLC reality show
“Hello Beautiful Interludes,” TV One TV special
“One Fast Move,” feature film Amazon
“Secret Chef,” Hulu, a show from executive producer David Chang in which chefs blindly rank each others’ food
“Seeking Brother Husband,” season 1, TLC reality show
“Shadrach,” TV series, Pure Flix (family focused streamer): This is a one-hour drama created by Holly Goldberg Sloan (“Angels in the Outfield” and author of the novel “Counting By 7′s) about the Wilson family who suffers a financial setback and must leave the city to start over in a small town. When a majestic horse unexpectedly comes into their lives, a bond is created allowing the Wilsons to discover the true meaning of hope, faith and family.
“SWV & Xscape,” Bravo reality show
What ended production between April 15 and May 15
“60 Days,” season 5, A&E
“Alliance Theatre Anywhere,” season 2, Alliance Theater Productions
“American Metal,” indie film
“Behind the Curtain,” season 2, ASO reality
“Brat Loves Judy,” season 2 WE-TV
“Ghosted,” film with Chris Evans
“College Bowl,” season 2, NBC
“Critter Fixers,” season 3, NatGeo
“Divorce Court,” season 24, syndicated
“Found” TV pilot, NBC
“Lego Masters,” season 3, Fox
“The Family Chantel,” season 4, TLC
“The Waltons Thanksgiving,” the CW TV movie
“Tom Swift,” the CW TV series
“Yellow,” Amazon TV series
PAST MONTHLY TOTALS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- August 15, 2021: 40
- September 15, 2021: 45
- October 14, 2021: 55
- November 17 2021: 58
- December 8, 2021: 52
- January 15, 2022: 50
- February 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
