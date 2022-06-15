ajc logo
X

What is filming in Georgia in June 2022?

Mary J Blige brought her Strength of a Woman Tour to packed State Farm Arena on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The concert also featured Chaka Khan, Xscape (above), City Girls, Queen Naija, Dionne Farris, Baby Tate and Omeretta the Great. This culminated a weeklong series of special events, activities and seminars in Atlanta focusing on Black women empowerment. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mary J Blige brought her Strength of a Woman Tour to packed State Farm Arena on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The concert also featured Chaka Khan, Xscape (above), City Girls, Queen Naija, Dionne Farris, Baby Tate and Omeretta the Great. This culminated a weeklong series of special events, activities and seminars in Atlanta focusing on Black women empowerment. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Filming is at a relative low ebb in Georgia with just 34 active productions, the fewest since October 2020, just a few months after the pandemic began and production had just started going again.

It’s unclear why this is happening.

Several shows wrapped the past month including the CW’s “Tom Swift,” Fox’s “Lego Masters,” NBC’s “College Bowl,” A&E’s “60 Days,” the syndicated “Divorce Court” and TLC’s “The Family Chantel.” Chris Evans’ big-budget film “Ghosted” also wrapped.

Only a handful of new productions began, including the return of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons,” a new Hulu food competition show “Secret Chef,” a Bravo reality show featuring the 1990s female acts SWV and Xscape, and a film “Shadrach” from the faith and family streaming service Pure Flix.

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. The DC Comics title called “Monfongo” is actually “Blue Beetle,” which stars Susan Sarandon, Xolo Maridueña and George Lopez. And “Road Trip” is actually action flick “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst. It’s unclear if the Amazon Prime movie listed as “One Fast Move” is its actual name.

What started production between May 15 and June 15

“7 Little Johnstons” season 8, TLC reality show

“Hello Beautiful Interludes,” TV One TV special

“One Fast Move,” feature film Amazon

“Secret Chef,” Hulu, a show from executive producer David Chang in which chefs blindly rank each others’ food

“Seeking Brother Husband,” season 1, TLC reality show

“Shadrach,” TV series, Pure Flix (family focused streamer): This is a one-hour drama created by Holly Goldberg Sloan (“Angels in the Outfield” and author of the novel “Counting By 7′s) about the Wilson family who suffers a financial setback and must leave the city to start over in a small town. When a majestic horse unexpectedly comes into their lives, a bond is created allowing the Wilsons to discover the true meaning of hope, faith and family.

“SWV & Xscape,” Bravo reality show

What ended production between April 15 and May 15

“60 Days,” season 5, A&E

“Alliance Theatre Anywhere,” season 2, Alliance Theater Productions

“American Metal,” indie film

“Behind the Curtain,” season 2, ASO reality

“Brat Loves Judy,” season 2 WE-TV

“Ghosted,” film with Chris Evans

“College Bowl,” season 2, NBC

“Critter Fixers,” season 3, NatGeo

“Divorce Court,” season 24, syndicated

“Found” TV pilot, NBC

“Lego Masters,” season 3, Fox

“The Family Chantel,” season 4, TLC

“The Waltons Thanksgiving,” the CW TV movie

“Tom Swift,” the CW TV series

“Yellow,” Amazon TV series

Combined ShapeCaption
GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OF

GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OF

Combined ShapeCaption
GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OF

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OF

PAST MONTHLY TOTALS

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
4h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
23h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
1h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
1h ago
A decade of DACA left its impact on Georgia. But threats loom.
9h ago
The Latest
Briefs: 2022 Peabody Award winners; Lakewood drops Cellairis name; Blackhall Studios’ new...
7h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
23h ago
INTERVIEW: Alton Brown returns to ‘Iron Chef’ stage, now on Netflix
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top