What is filming in Georgia in June 2022?

Only a handful of new productions began, including the return of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons,” a new Hulu food competition show “Secret Chef,” a Bravo reality show featuring the 1990s female acts SWV and Xscape, and a film “Shadrach” from the faith and family streaming service Pure Flix.

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.