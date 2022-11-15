What’s filming in Georgia in November 2022?

There were a flurry of other new reality shows listed with no defined network or streaming service attached.

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” “Wise Guy,” which just wrapped, is Disney+’s “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.

The film office also lists an Apple TV+ feature film titled “Eleven,” but that appears to be a pseudonym.

WHAT BEGAN FILMING

“A View to Kill For,” feature film. When Molly hears from the agency that arranged her adoption, she feels hopeful that her father might want to reconnect. Instead of gaining a relationship, she gains an estate as she learns that her father is not only recently deceased, but he was also incredibly wealthy while he was alive and he left everything he had to her.

“A Guide to Murder,” feature film. Ashley is a gifted creative writing graduate student who is one thesis away from graduating and facing the real world to chase her dream of being a best-selling author. When Miles Blake, a celebrity murder mystery writer, comes to her university to teach for a semester and she gets assigned to be his TA, she is thrilled but her mind is blown when he loves her developing novel and they strike up a sort of friendship

“The Fabulous Four,” comedy film. The feel-good comedy will follow two lifelong friends who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn. When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon are on cast.

“Blight,” TV series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“Crazy Pageant Moms,” TV movie. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“I Can See Your Voice,” Fox. Season Two game show hosted by Ken Jeong

“I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS reality competition series

“Kemba,” Paramount+, feature film. Inspired by the life of criminal justice reform advocate Kemba Smith, played by Nesta Cooper (”See”).

“Killer Sex,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“King of the Console,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“Making It,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“Possum Trot,” indie film

“RV There Yet?” A&E reality show. This new series will take viewers along on a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring fun detours along the way.

“Swipe Right,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“The Inside Scoop,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service

“Wait With Me,” indie film

WHAT WRAPPED

“A Man in Full,” big-budget Netflix series

“Man With My Husband’s Face,” TV movie, Reel One

“Manhunt,” TV series, Apple TV+

“Single Drunk Female,” Season 2, Freeform

‘Slumber Party,” TV movie, Disney+

“Sweet Magnolias,” Season Three, Netflix drama series

“Pain Hustlers,” Netflix film with Chris Evans and Emily Blunt

“Ironheart,” Season One, Disney+

