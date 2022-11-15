What’s filming in Georgia in November 2022?

Two major reality competition shows have begun shooting in Atlanta the past month while comedy “The Fabulous Four” starring Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally remains in pre-production.
Fox has moved its singing competition show “I Can See Your Voice” to Atlanta for its second season with Ken Jeong as the host. TBS has also begun production of reality competition show “I Survived Bear Grylls.” The comedy featuring Midler, Sarandon and Mullally is set to begin production in early January, split between Key West, Florida and Atlanta.
Active production film and TV series remain pretty steady at around 47, which is less than a year ago.
Several major productions wrapped in the past month including Netflix’s “A Man in Full” starring Jeff Daniels, the third season of Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” Disney+’s “Ironheart,” and conspiracy drama “Pain Hustlers” starring Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy Garcia.
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)
There were a flurry of other new reality shows listed with no defined network or streaming service attached.
Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” “Wise Guy,” which just wrapped, is Disney+’s “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.
The film office also lists an Apple TV+ feature film titled “Eleven,” but that appears to be a pseudonym.
WHAT BEGAN FILMING
“A View to Kill For,” feature film. When Molly hears from the agency that arranged her adoption, she feels hopeful that her father might want to reconnect. Instead of gaining a relationship, she gains an estate as she learns that her father is not only recently deceased, but he was also incredibly wealthy while he was alive and he left everything he had to her.
“A Guide to Murder,” feature film. Ashley is a gifted creative writing graduate student who is one thesis away from graduating and facing the real world to chase her dream of being a best-selling author. When Miles Blake, a celebrity murder mystery writer, comes to her university to teach for a semester and she gets assigned to be his TA, she is thrilled but her mind is blown when he loves her developing novel and they strike up a sort of friendship
“The Fabulous Four,” comedy film. The feel-good comedy will follow two lifelong friends who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn. When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon are on cast.
“Blight,” TV series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“Crazy Pageant Moms,” TV movie. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“I Can See Your Voice,” Fox. Season Two game show hosted by Ken Jeong
“I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS reality competition series
“Kemba,” Paramount+, feature film. Inspired by the life of criminal justice reform advocate Kemba Smith, played by Nesta Cooper (”See”).
“Killer Sex,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“King of the Console,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“Making It,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“Possum Trot,” indie film
“RV There Yet?” A&E reality show. This new series will take viewers along on a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring fun detours along the way.
“Swipe Right,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“The Inside Scoop,” TV reality series. No details and no production company or network/streaming service
“Wait With Me,” indie film
WHAT WRAPPED
“A Man in Full,” big-budget Netflix series
“Man With My Husband’s Face,” TV movie, Reel One
“Manhunt,” TV series, Apple TV+
“Single Drunk Female,” Season 2, Freeform
‘Slumber Party,” TV movie, Disney+
“Sweet Magnolias,” Season Three, Netflix drama series
“Pain Hustlers,” Netflix film with Chris Evans and Emily Blunt
“Ironheart,” Season One, Disney+
