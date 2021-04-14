What’s filming in Georgia in April 2021?

The biggest profile production that began since mid-March is Showtime’s “The First Lady,” which will take a deep dive into three first ladies: Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).

Broadcast networks have also been shooting several pilots in Atlanta this spring, including CW DC comics pilot “Naomi” executive produced by Ava Duvernay, a CW live-action “Power Puff Girls” and an ABC pilot “Queens” starring Eve and Brandy.