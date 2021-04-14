What’s filming in Georgia in April 2021?

The state of Georgia may have lost Will Smith’s “Emancipation” movie over the voting law, but production chugs along unabated in the state, with 57 known active productions this month.
The biggest profile production that began since mid-March is Showtime’s “The First Lady,” which will take a deep dive into three first ladies: Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).
Broadcast networks have also been shooting several pilots in Atlanta this spring, including CW DC comics pilot “Naomi” executive produced by Ava Duvernay, a CW live-action “Power Puff Girls” and an ABC pilot “Queens” starring Eve and Brandy.
My monthly note: productions provide this information to the film office voluntarily and as a courtesy. The film office will also accept requests to keep a production under wraps. Netflix, for instance, asked not to have “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” on the list in part because the shows are so popular and they don’t want fans hovering around. Some productions also use pseudonyms such as “Anchor Point” for the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” (Disney+ decided not to hide “She Hulk” and just had it listed as is.)
The office still has VH1′s “T.I. and Tiny” as in production although it was suspended in early February after multiple women alleged kidnapping, drugs and sexual exploitation against the two stars.
Known shows that are not listed but are in active production
“Ozark” season 4, Netflix
“Stranger Things” season 4 Netflix
“Sweet Magnolias” season 2 Netflix
Films and shows that have started since March 16
“Long Slow Exhale,” scripted drama, Spectrum Originals, with airing later on BET
“Floribama Shore,” season 4, MTV (show is moving around this year)
“A Very Loud Christmas” Nickelodeon, a live-action movie version of the animated series
“First Kill” Netflix, young adult drama featuring vampires, season 1
“Just Beyond,” new children’s horror/comedy anthology, Disney+
“Alliance Theater Everywhere,” Alliance Theatre
“Home Safe,” indie film (back in production)
“Christmas in Pine Valley,” indie film
“Memories,” AppleTV+ (what is this? Hard to say)
“Naomi” the CW DC superhero pilot produced by Ava DuVernay
“Power Puff Girls” the CW pilot, a live-action version of the animated series
“Promised Land” ABC pilot: a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
“Property Profit” HGTV season one
“Queens” ABC pilot, starring Eve and Brandy
“Tales,” season 3, BET
“Teyana & Iman,” season 1 on E!
“The First Lady” anthology series Showtime
“The Mulligan,” indie golf-themed film starring Pat Boone,
“The Valet” feature film
“Torn Down For What” reality show (no network identified)
“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” season 3 BET
Films and shows wrapped since March 16
“Archer,” season 11, FXX
“7 Little Johnstons” season 6, TLC
“Spider-Man 3″ feature film (under pseudonym “Serenity Now”)
“Next Chance Girl Group” BET reality show
“Monday Morning,” Twitch
“Mind for Design,” season 1, Magnolia Television
“My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” Amazon
“FCF The Game Show” Twitch
“The Lizzie Borden Tapes,” special
“Floribama Shore” MTV (it came and went between March 16 and April 14)
“Christmas in Pine Valley” (it also came and went between March 16 and April 14)
“Queens” ABC pilot (shot between March 16 and April 14)
“Black Ink Crew NY” VH1 season 9
“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” NatGeo
“The Family Chantel,” season 3, TLC
“Homegrown,” season 1 reality show from Magnolia
“The Neon Highway” indie film with Beau Bridges
Past numbers
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57