What’s filming in Georgia in February, 2022?

Among productions that wrapped the past month are the Disney+ remake “Haunted Mansion,” ABC’s “Queens,” Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” and the CW’s “Naomi.”

Oddly, Bravo only provided “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on the Georgia film office page for a brief time last month but the show recently disappeared although there is some evidence it’s still shooting, including a Sheree Whitfield “She by Sheree” clothing brand party this past weekend.

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

What started production between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14

“American Barbecue Showdown,” season 2, Netflix

“1000 BF,” TLC reality show

“Civil War,” action drama set in the near future starring Kirsten Dunst

“Critter Fixers,” season 3, NatGeo

“First 48,” season 20, A&E

“Halloween Ends,” film with Jamie Lee Curtis

“Landscape With Invisible Hand,” MGM movie with Tiffany Haddish

“Luxe for Less,” HGTV series

“Stars Fell Again,” indie rom-com film starring James Maslow and Ciara Hanna

“You’ll Never Leave Me,” TV movie

“On Smoother Dirt,” movie about Ernie Banks

“The Ms. Pat Show,” season 2, BET+

“Young Dylan,” season 2, Nickelodeon

“Tales of the Walking Dead,” AMC anthology

“Broken Seeds,” a web crime drama

“Tell Me Lies,” new Hulu drama starring Jackson White and Grace Van Patten

“Werewolf by Night” (which goes by “Buzzcut”), Disney+ Marvel special

“Dancing With Myself,” NBC reality dance competition show led by Shakira

“Sam & Kate,” a dramedy that was previously cast with Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek

“Social Society,” talk show, season, ALLBK

“The Young Wife,” indie film

“Tom Swift,” the CW, “Nancy Drew” spinoff, A serialized adventure of the titular Black gay billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.

What wrapped between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14

“House Unseen,” HBO Max reality pilot

“Queens,” season 1, ABC

“Extra Point,” season 1, TLC/NBC/Twitch

“FCF Pre Game Show,” season 1, NBC/Twitch

“Man Ups,” season 1, NBC/Twitch

“Player’s Club,” season 2, NBC/Twitch

“Skills,” TV reality show, NBC/Twitch

“Tapes Don’t Lie,” season 2, NBC/Twitch

“Married to Medicine,” season 9, Bravo

“Haunted Mansion,” movie remake, Disney+ (Under name “Joy Ride”)

“Candy,” TV series on Hulu

“Naomi,” season 1, the CW

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 2, BET+

“The Game Plan,” season 1 reality show, TNT

“Untitled Feature Film” (TMU)

“Untitled True Crime Limited Series,” ID network

