What’s filming in Georgia in October 2024?

Film and TV production in Georgia remains stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels.
As the fall begins, the Georgia film office is reporting 29 active production, which is only slightly better than a month ago, when it listed 25.
In terms of productions coming and going, it was a relatively quiet month. The most notable new production is the Netflix limited series “His & Her” starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal.
Lifetime is also shooting the film “Can You Feel the Beat?” about the life of Lisa Lisa, the New York-based ‘80s R&B singer who had No. 1 songs “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion” with her group Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.
Georgia continues to host several TV series including Hulu’s new “Chad Powers” led by Glen Powell, Max’s “Peacemaker,” NBC’s “Found,” ABCs “Will Trent,” Netflix’s final season of “Stranger Things” and Starz’ “P-Valley.” The only active big budget movie is a live-action “Moana” for Disney.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Some upcoming productions not yet listed on the film office site include the Keke Palmer movie “I Love Boosters,” Mike Judge comedy “Automated Trucking” and the Tyler Perry faith-based Netflix movie “R and B.”
More bigger budget films seem to be going to London, where tax credits were recently beefed up.
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
“Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”
WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN SEPT. 3 and OCT. 2
“Black Dagger Brotherhood: Dark Lover,” season 1, Passionflix
“Can You Feel the Beat?” Lifetime movie about Lisa Lisa
“His & Her,” Netflix limited series starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal
“My Amish Double Life,” TV movie
“Operation Aunties,” ALLBLK movie
“The Last Drive-In With Joe Briggs,” season 7, Shudder
“Watchful Eye,” indie film
WHAT WRAPPED PRODUCTION BETWEEN SEPT. 3 and OCT. 2
“Da Partments 2,” TV movie
“For My Man,” season 8, TV One reality
“The Prototype,” season 1, Amazon
Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFCIE
Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFCIE
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- Aug. 15, 2021: 40
- Sept. 15, 2021: 45
- Oct. 14, 2021: 55
- Nov. 17, 2021: 58
- Dec. 8, 2021: 52
- Jan. 15, 2022: 50
- Feb. 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- Aug. 15, 2022: 45
- Sept. 15, 2022: 49
- Oct. 15, 2022: 41
- Nov. 15, 2022: 47
- Dec. 19, 2022: 27
- Jan. 18, 2023: 34
- Feb. 15, 2023: 36
- March 15, 2023: 31
- April 15, 2023: 36
- May 15, 2023: 32
- June 15, 2023: 22
- July 20, 2023: 20
- Aug. 21, 2023: 14
- Sept. 21, 2023: 13
- Oct. 24, 2023: 17
- Nov. 20, 2023: 22
- Dec. 18, 2023: 27
- Jan. 12, 2024: 28
- Feb. 6, 2024: 40
- March 11, 2024: 41
- April 12, 2024: 43
- May 29, 2024: 46
- July 3, 2024: 32
- Aug. 2, 2024: 30
- Sept. 3, 2024: 25
About the Author