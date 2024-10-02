What’s filming in Georgia in October 2024?

Lifetime is also shooting the film “Can You Feel the Beat?” about the life of Lisa Lisa, the New York-based ‘80s R&B singer who had No. 1 songs “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion” with her group Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.

Georgia continues to host several TV series including Hulu’s new “Chad Powers” led by Glen Powell, Max’s “Peacemaker,” NBC’s “Found,” ABCs “Will Trent,” Netflix’s final season of “Stranger Things” and Starz’ “P-Valley.” The only active big budget movie is a live-action “Moana” for Disney.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Some upcoming productions not yet listed on the film office site include the Keke Palmer movie “I Love Boosters,” Mike Judge comedy “Automated Trucking” and the Tyler Perry faith-based Netflix movie “R and B.”

More bigger budget films seem to be going to London, where tax credits were recently beefed up.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN SEPT. 3 and OCT. 2

“Black Dagger Brotherhood: Dark Lover,” season 1, Passionflix

“Can You Feel the Beat?” Lifetime movie about Lisa Lisa

“His & Her,” Netflix limited series starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal

“My Amish Double Life,” TV movie

“Operation Aunties,” ALLBLK movie

“The Last Drive-In With Joe Briggs,” season 7, Shudder

“Watchful Eye,” indie film

WHAT WRAPPED PRODUCTION BETWEEN SEPT. 3 and OCT. 2

“Da Partments 2,” TV movie

“For My Man,” season 8, TV One reality

“The Prototype,” season 1, Amazon

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFCIE Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFCIE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES