What’s filming in Georgia in February 2023?

Productionlist.com has other shows listed that are not yet on the Georgia film office list. There’s a pilot called “Band” set in the world of competitive high school marching bands and follows a group of teenagers in Georgia as they pursue their dream of winning national championships. It lists an upcoming rom-com film “The Perfect Love Storm,” a Disney+ series called “Wonder Man” and a Marvel movie dubbed “Armor Wars.” And an untitled Farrelly Brothers movie is planned to start in March as well, according to the Local 479 union.

One major movie just wrapped: “The Electric State,” a big-budget Russo Brothers movie starring Millie Bobby Brown (”Stranger Things”) and is set to be released in theaters Jan. 3, 2024.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Holiday Road” is actually “The Family Plan” starring Mark Wahlberg for Apple TV+. “Eleven” for Apple TV+ is actually “Project Artemis” starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson.

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN JAN. 18-FEB. 15

“Behind the Curtain,” season 3, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

“Brat Loves Judy,” season 3, WE-TV

“Conrad,” Sony movie (this is probably not the actual name of this film)

“Dish Nation,” 11th season, syndicated gossip show

“Divorce Court,” 25th season, syndicated judge show

“Family Feud,” syndicated game show

“Hysteria,” TV series, Peacock, a drama series that explores American’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic panic in the 1980s.

“Jackpot,” Amazon movie (no info so this may not be its actual name)

“Judgement,” ABC TV pilot. The description: “A high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.”

“Pop Venture,” reality show (can’t figure out what this is)

“Run For the Money,” TV movie

“Six Triple Eight,” Netflix World War II movie from Tyler Perry starring Kerry Washington

“Soon Come,” undefined TV series (unclear what this is)

“You Decide,” feature film

“Your Baby or Mine,” TV film (no info)

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEN JAN. 18-FEB. 15

“7 Little Johnstons,” reality TV, TLC

“The Electric State,” Netflix series starring Millie Bobby Brown

“Favorite Son,” BET+ movie

“Golden Influencer,” indie movie

“Judge Me Not,” season 1, WE-TV/ALLBLK

“Making It,” NBC reality show featuring Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler

“Married to Real Estate,” season 2, HGTV

“MEA,” Amazon movie

“The One,” TV One reality show

“Untitled Pretty Stoned,” movie from Paramount Global

“Welcome to Plathville,” TV reality series, season 5, TLC

“True Lies,” CBS TV series

