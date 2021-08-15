What’s filming in Georgia in August 2021?

Notable productions that wrapped include the big-budget DC film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the new HBO series “DMZ” with Rosario Dawson, the Marvel/Disney+ series “She-Hulk,” “Family Feud,” the “Senior Year” comedy led by Rebel Wilson and season 2 of Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias.”

The Georgia film office, which provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, does not include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” because Netflix requested they not be on the list. And the list is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so.

Active shows not listed on the film site

“Ozark,” season 4, Netflix

“Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix

What started between July 13 and Aug. 15

“Buckhead Project,” season 1, reality show with no identifying network or production company

“Corrective Measures,” indie film (this thriller set in a maximum security prison appeared to shoot in part in British Columbia)

“Creed III” sequel big-budget movie

“Critter Fixers,” season 2, Disney+

“Jerry & Margo Go Large,” film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening

“Kingdom Business,” new BET series, a gospel music drama

“Lyle Lyle Crocodile” Javier Bardem stars in this children’s movie

“Married to Real Estate,” season 1, HGTV starring Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson

“Miracle Across 125th Street,” Viacom feature film produced by Nick Cannon

“Monarch,” new Fox TV multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music

“My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” new reality show on VH1

“Naomi,” new superhero DC drama series on the CW created by Ava DuVernay.

“Ordinary Joe,” new NBC series starring James Wolk (”The Crazy Ones,” “Mad Men,” “Watchmen”). The series centers on Joe Kimbreau as he makes a pivotal, life-changing decision at his college graduation and follows him on three parallel timelines thereafter

“Reptile,” feature film, indie

“The Girl From Plainville,” Hulu, is the story of a controversial 2014 crime in Massachusetts that became known as the “texting suicide case,” shooting in Savannah

“The Resident,” season 5, Fox

“The Wonder Years,” new reboot series on ABC

“Uncensored,” season 4, TV One

“Williams Family Retreat,” Bravo spinoff show for Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame

What wrapped between July 13 and Aug.15

“Black Adam,” DC film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“Dangerous Moms,” NBC pilot, an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor

“Deep Dish Romance” TV movie

“Divorce Court” with Faith Jenkins, syndicated judge show

“DMZ,” season 1, HBO starring Rosario Dawson

“Dynasty,” season 4, the CW

“Family Feud,” syndicated game show starring Steve Harvey

“Family of the Bride,” reboot film starring Andy Garcia

“First Kill,” season 1, Netflix, an original fantasy teen drama written and created by V.E. Schwab

“Long Slow Exhale” BET series

“Love & Hip Hip Atlanta,” season 10, VH1

“Moonshot,” romantic comedic sci-fi film, with the premise that in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer, two college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others

“Pieces of Her,” Netflix series, a drama series based on a novel written by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter

“Property Profit,” new series on HGTV

“Rhodes to the Top,” new reality series for TNT starring Codi and Brandy Rhodes

“Senior Year,” feature comedy film starring starring Rebel Wilson.

“She-Hulk,” new Disney+ series

“Single Drunk Female,” new Freeform series

“Strangers” Netflix film. Two teenage girls who agree to take revenge upon each other’s bullies.

“Sweet Magnolias,” season 2, Netflix

“Tales,” season 3, BET

“Torn Down For What,” new HGTV show starring Lil Jon

“Welcome to Plathville” TLC reality show season 3

“Woke,” season 2, Hulu

PAST MONTHLY TOTALS