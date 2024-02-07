What’s filming in Georgia in February 2024?

The scripted side of TV and film business in Georgia has been a bit slow getting back into gear since the actors strike ended in early November, but it’s starting to pick up in February.
The number of productions jumped from 28 to 40 in less than four weeks.
And the scripted side has grown from 11 to 21, which is closer to pre-strike productivity.
At Assembly in Doraville, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson are starring in “Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist,” a limited series for Peacock.
Netflix is busy. Both “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things” are finally shooting their final seasons. Lindsay Lohan is starring in a new Netflix Christmas movie “Our Little Secret” and has been seen around town at Atlanta Hawks games and shooting in downtown Decatur. And Colman Domingo (”Rustin”) is starring in a limited series “The Madness.”
NBC’s season 2 of “Found” is also back. So is the fourth season of Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias.”
Amazon has started two productions. Eddie Murphy will soon be in town to shoot action film “The Pick Up.” Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles will be starting the new series “The Bondsman.”
A new movie based on the opening night of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975 called “Wolverines” is about to begin production.
Both “Divorce Court” and “Family Feud” are also shooting their 26th seasons.
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or requests use of a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
For instance, “Stranger Things” is under the fake name “Cedar Lodge.” “Bad Boys 4,” which will soon be back in town, is under the pseudonym “Conrad.” The upcoming “Thunderbolts” Disney film, set to shoot at ATL Metro Studios, is under the cheeky cereal name “Oops All Berries.” At Trilith, a live-action version of “Moana” will come later this year and is under the fake name “Canon.” At Assembly, a Peacock thriller series “Stinger” is coming to town under the name “Tea Cup.”
I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)
WHAT HAS STARTED FILMING IN GEORGIA BETWEEN JAN. 12 AND FEB. 6
“25 Words or Less,” season 6, syndicated game show hosted by Meredith Vieira
“AEW Dynamite/Rampage,” season 6, TBS/TNT
“Stranger Things,” season 5, Netflix
“Controlling My Husband,” TV movie Reel One
“Divorce Court,” season 26, syndicated
“English Teacher,” new FX series
“Family Feud,” syndicated game show, season 26
“Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist,” Peacock limited series
“Found,” season 2, NBC drama
“Killer on Campus,” TV movie, Reel One
‘My Money Mentors,” reality show, season one, PBS Passport
“The Bondsman,” Amazon drama series with Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles
“Sweet Magnolias,” season 4, Netflix
“The Madness,” season 1, Netflix limited series with Colman Domingo
“The Pick Up,” Eddie Murphy movie with Amazon
“The Day Before Christmas,” BET+ TV movie
WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN JAN. 12 and FEB. 6
“Final Hour,” feature hour
“Hoarders,” A&E unscripted reality series
“Signing Day,” independent movie
“Untitled HBO sports documentary,” HBO
