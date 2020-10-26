What is filming in Georgia in October 2020?

After a shutdown in March, there was a quick ramp up in July and August that has since stalled. On August 24, Georgia had 29 active productions. In September, the state had 26.

Currently, the number is 27, according to the Georgia film office, which maintains an active list on its website that changes every few days. I have been tracking the numbers regularly during the past 16 months, so there is a running tab on what is coming and going because the film office does not provide historical data. A year ago, the number of active projects was hovering around 35.