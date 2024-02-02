EXCLUSIVE: Sly Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ season 2 leaves Oklahoma for Atlanta

“Tulsa King” which premiered in November 2022, received mostly good reviews, with a 79% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 91% thumbs up rating from viewers. Paramount+ quickly renewed the show.

The Oklahoman last year broke the news of the show’s departure from Oklahoma.

“We loved hosting this incredible series for its first season and wish them the best wherever they land,” Rachel Cannon, founder of Oklahoma City’s Prairie Surf Studios, told The Oklahoman last spring. “As we continue to grow this industry into something that competes with states like Georgia and California, we can’t be disappointed if productions need to go somewhere else to fulfill their financial needs. This was a win for Oklahoma. Full stop.”

Showrunner Terence Winter (”The Sopranos”) told the newspaper that shooting in Oklahoma was challenging: “I had no idea how hot it would be. I don’t think anybody did. When we first got there, it was freezing, and then, within days, it was 106 degrees and then stayed that way for like five months. You guys are probably used to that, but we were like, ‘What the hell just happened?’”

Stallone also complained about the heat on social media, noting on X, “Being in Oklahoma has definitely prepared me for a lifetime in hell if I ever get sent there!”

Georgia’s climate is more temperate than Oklahoma, even at its hottest. The state, which has one of the most generous tax credits for film and TV companies, also has a more experienced crew base as well as a world-class airport. The trick will be making Georgia resemble Oklahoma. (Then again, HBO’s 2019 drama “Watchmen” managed just fine shooting largely in Atlanta while set in Tulsa as well.)

Deadline reported last year that Winter had stepped down as showrunner over creative differences.. A new one has not been officially announced.