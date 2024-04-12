What’s filming in Georgia in April 2024?

And there is rising optimism that the Teamsters and IATSE will sign a deal with producers by the summer, avoiding a strike.

But other underlying fears remain over artificial intelligence, competition from foreign countries for business and streaming services cutting back on spending.

The most notable new production that began this month in Georgia is Paramount+’s “Tulsa King,” which moved from Oklahoma. The production was hammered with controversy this week over star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone allegedly insulting local background actors, leading a local casting agency to drop out.

MTV and Paramount+’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” is also back in production for its 12th season. And Tyler Perry has BET’s “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne” returning while adding his first Netflix series “Beauty in Black.”

There are a few high-budget productions not yet on the Georgia film office list and still in pre-production. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s live-action remake of “Moana” will start in July at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. A Michelle Pfeiffer Christmas movie for Amazon, “Oh. What. Fun,” starts next month, as will a “Naked Gun” reboot feature film starring Liam Neeson.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

For instance, “Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Superman” is listed as “Genesis.” The Disney film “Thunderbolts,” set to shoot at ATL Metro Studios, is under the cheeky cereal name “Oops All Berries.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.” “Flowervale Street” is using the name “Neighbors.”

WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN MARCH 11 and APRIL 12

“Kold x Windy,” season 2, ALLBLK reality show

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” season 12, Paramount+ and MTV

“Relieve,” season 2, Atlanta Ballet

“The Air He Breathes,” indie feature film

“Toya & Reginae,” season 2, WE-TV

“Tulsa King,” season 2, Paramount+

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 6, BET

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black,” season one, Netflix series

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 12, BET

“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act,” season 3, MTV

“Wicked City,” season 3, ALLBLK drama

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN MARCH 11 and APRIL 12

“7 Little Johnstons,” season 15, TLC

“Bridged,” indie feature film

“Celebrity Crime Files,” season 4, TV One

“Destined For Love,” TV movie, BET

“Killers on Campus,” TV movie, Reel One

“Level Up Experiment,” season 1, TV reality, Aspire

“Scam Bait,” reality TV

“So You Think You Can Dance,” season 18, Fox

“The Day Before Christmas,” TV movie, BET+

