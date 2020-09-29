What’s filming in Georgia in September?

The Georgia film-and-TV slate has been relatively stagnant in the past month, with the current number at 26, down from 29 on August 24 and 30 last week, according to the Georgia film office.
The typical pre-pandemic production numbers in the state were around 40 in 2019 and were at 39 when the pandemic began in March.
Eight shows and films have joined the list over the past month:
- CW’s fourth season of “Black Lightning"
- “Dear Evan Hansen,” a feature film starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams
- Second season of Shudder’s “Creepshow"
- A&E’s “The First 48," the long-running crime show
- “Girl in the Basement,” Lifetime movie
- “Dead of Night,” a scripted horror show on Snapchat
- “Southern Gospel,” an indie film
- “The Walking Dead,” season 10 continued
Another 18 remain on the list from August 24 including reality shows (“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Life by the Ton,” “Married to Medicine”), major movies (Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan,” John Cena’s “Vacation Friends,” the Rock’s Netflix film "Red Notice”) and scripted series (“Saints & Sinners,” “Heels”).
Not on the list are two shows that have confirmedthey’re in pre-production and will soon be shooting: Netflix’s fourth season of “Stranger Things” based out of EUE Screen Gems and the final season of Netflix’s "Ozark” at Third Rail Studios. Also, I am aware that BYUTV’s “Dwight in Shining Armor,” which was on the list last month, shut down briefly due to some COVID-related exposure but is back in production at ATL Film Studios in Hiram.
Several broadcast shows have not yet re-started although their networks are planning new seasons: CBS’s “MacGyver,” Fox’s “The Resident” and the CW’s ‘Dynasty" and “Legacies.” And I know that Will Packer’s syndicated weekend newsmagazine “Central Ave.” has started again in Atlanta because I was part of the first episode, which aired over the weekend.
Credit: Georgia film office
Here are shows and movies that wrapped over the past month:
- “Cooking Up Christmas" indie film
- “Dakota” indie film
- “Dating a Killer” indie film
- “Dead Silent” season 4, ID
- “Home Safe,” feature film
- “Meet the Flockas,” season 2, WE-TV
- “What It’s Worth,” A&E show starring Jeff Foxworthy
- “The Go-Big Show” TBS, an extreme competition reality show shot in Macon
- “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” BET+
- “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” BET+
PREVIOUS COUNTS
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 13
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26