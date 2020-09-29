What’s filming in Georgia in September?

CW’s fourth season of “Black Lightning"

“Dear Evan Hansen,” a feature film starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams

Second season of Shudder’s “Creepshow"

A&E’s “The First 48," the long-running crime show

“Girl in the Basement,” Lifetime movie

“Dead of Night,” a scripted horror show on Snapchat

“Southern Gospel,” an indie film

“The Walking Dead,” season 10 continued

Another 18 remain on the list from August 24 including reality shows (“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Life by the Ton,” “Married to Medicine”), major movies (Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan,” John Cena’s “Vacation Friends,” the Rock’s Netflix film "Red Notice”) and scripted series (“Saints & Sinners,” “Heels”).

Not on the list are two shows that have confirmedthey’re in pre-production and will soon be shooting: Netflix’s fourth season of “Stranger Things” based out of EUE Screen Gems and the final season of Netflix’s "Ozark” at Third Rail Studios. Also, I am aware that BYUTV’s “Dwight in Shining Armor,” which was on the list last month, shut down briefly due to some COVID-related exposure but is back in production at ATL Film Studios in Hiram.