What’s filming in Georgia in August 2022?

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources.

Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie. “Grasshopper” is Marvel’s “Echo.” Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” It’s unclear if the Amazon Prime movie that wrapped called “One Fast Move” is its actual name. Oddly, the film office last month accidentally listed Disney+ series “Ironheart” and its fake name “Wise Guy.” Now “Ironheart” is gone and the fake name remains.

What started between July 15 and August 15

“A Christmas Affair,” TV One film. In southwest Missouri in 1947, a youngster attempts to memorize a poem he will have to recite in church.

“Black Girl Stuff,” new reality series, Revolt TV

“Fear the Walking Dead,” season 8, AMC (shooting in Savannah)

“Hands Off My Father,” indie film

“Happiness Playbook,” TV movie

“The Idea of You,” Amazon movie. In 2021, a Deadline story said Anne Hathaway was to play the lead but this hasn’t been confirmed to have actually happened. (plotline: Centers on Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24 year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.)

“Married to Real Estate,” season 2, HGTV reality show

“MEA,” Amazon film (no details, might be a fake name)

“Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded movie starring Adam Driver. The story line: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

“The Slumber Party,” Disney movie. The storyline: Three best friends who are determined to have the time of their lives when they get together for a slumber party to celebrate Anna’s Maria’s 14th birthday. However, none of them are happy that Anna Maria’s soon-to-be step-sister is also planning to attend. Although the night proves more eventful than any of them imagine.

“The Game” reboot, season 2, Paramount+

“The English Teacher,” FX TV pilot Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as Evan, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas, and his fellow teachers trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day. Alvarez is writing the pilot and will also executive produce in addition to starring. Paul Simms is also attached to executive produce.

“The Other Black Girl,” TV series Hulu. The series follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

‘The Resident,” season 6, Fox

“Uncensored,” season 6, TV One

“The Underdoggs,” movie starring Snoop Dogg. Story of Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s” (Snoop Dogg), a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his faltering career.

“What’s Cooking ATL,” season 1, TV One, reality series

“Wild-n-Out,” VH1, season 18

“The Fabulous Four,” movie starring Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mulally. The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly.

“Average Joe,” BET+ dark comedy series starring Deon Cole. Synopsis: Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh, blue-collar plumber Joe Washington discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life or death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

“The Beekeeper,” Jason Statham action movie, split between Atlanta and London. Synopsis: The fast-paced action-thriller, which is steeped in the mythology of beekeeping, follows a man’s personal journey of vengeance which takes on national stakes.

What wrapped between July 15 and August 15

“1000 LB Best Friends,” season 2, TLC

“A Friend of the Family,” Peacock series

“Dead Silent,” season 5, ID

“Demascus,” season 1, AMC

“Dynasty,” season 5, the CW (which has been canceled)

“Erwin,” indie film

“Family Feud,” season 24, syndicated

“Blue Beetle,” DC movie with Susan Sarandon

“Not Another Church Movie, indie film

“One Fast Move,” Amazon movie

“Praise This,” indie film

“SNAP,” ALLBLK season 1 series

“St. Cecilia,” Starz TV series season 1

“The Stenographer,” indie film

