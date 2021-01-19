What’s filming in Georgia in January 2021?

Studios are full despite Georgia is facing its worst COVID-19 case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. All productions are under COVID-style protocols, which largely means fewer crew members, longer production schedules and people isolated from each other. At the same time, demand for new content remains intensely strong and the four-month shutdown last year has caused a major backlog.

Georgia is currently host to some big-budget blockbusters such as Marvel films “Black Adam” and “Spider-Man 3.” Two former YouTube Premium shows that have found new homes are up and running: “Cobra Kai” season 4 now on Netflix and “Step Up” season 3, picked up by Starz. Twitch continues to pump out new content.