What’s filming in Georgia in July 2024?

Jerry O'Connell is currently shooting the third season of the syndicated game show "Pictionary" in Atlanta.AP

Jerry O'Connell is currently shooting the third season of the syndicated game show "Pictionary" in Atlanta.
By
1 hour ago

There was a significant slowdown in the film and TV business as the summer began in part due to uncertainty regarding a possible strike with the union representing most crew members.

Currently, the Georgia film office has 32 active TV and film projects listed as active, down from 46 on May 29.

Over the past five weeks, 24 productions wrapped while only 10 began.

The good news: IATSE — which represents crew members such as stagehands, wardrobe attendants, hair and makeup artists and broadcast technicians — has come to an agreement with the group representing film and TV producers for a three-year contract. The deal still needs to be voted on by the union members but it’s widely expected that a strike has been averted. The current IATSE contract expires July 31.

In recent months, production has slowed as many companies declined to greenlight anything that might have to stop mid-production if a strike began in August. It may take a few weeks or even months to see production return to springtime levels.

A raft of big budget movies and TV shows wrapped over the past few weeks: “Fight Night” starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson for Peacock (set to debut Sept. 5), J.J. Abrams’ supernatural thriller “Flowervale Street” with Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the new “Naked Gun” reboot with Liam Neeson, Kevin Bacon’s Amazon series “The Bondsman,” the latest “Superman” movie starring David Corenswet, season four of Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” and the final season of “Cobra Kai.”

Very little of note has begun production since late May: a few reality shows, a couple of low-budget independent movies, two series that have not been announced by their streaming services (“She the People” on Netflix and “G.R.I.T.S.” for ALLBLK) and the syndicated game show “Pictionary” hosted by Jerry O’Connell which moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta for its third season.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

For instance, “Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” The Disney film “Thunderbolts” is under the cheeky cereal name “Oops All Berries.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT BEGAN BETWEEN MAY 29 AND JULY 2

“7 Little Johnstons,” season 16, TLC

“Deadly Rich: Murders in the Bay,” season 1, Discovery ID

“From Dangerous Heights,” TV movie

“G.R.I.T.S.,” season 1, TV series, ALLBLK

“Lick,” TV movie, Passionflix

“Slanted,” indie film

“That’s Her,” indie film

“She the People,” season 1, Netflix

“The Dream King,” documentary

“The Impact,” TV reality series, BET+, reality show about Atlanta influencers

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN MAY 29 and JULY 2

“Alliance Theatre Anywhere,” TV series, season 4, Alliance Theatre

“Behind the Curtain,” reality series, ASO

“Cobra Kai,” final sixth season, Netflix

“Divorce Court,” season 26, syndicated

“Family Feud,” season 26, syndicated

“Fight Night,” limited series, Peacock

“Superman,” DC movie

“Naked Gun” reboot, feature film, Paramount

“Ms. Pat Settles It,” BET+

“Flowervale Street,” science fiction film starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor

“One Spoon of Chocolate,” indie feature film

“Person, Place or Thing,” syndicated game show, season 2

“Portia,” season 2, Fox 5 and syndicated talk show

“Reasonable Doubt,” season 2, Hulu

“Releve,” season 2, Atlanta Opera

“Sweet Magnolias,” season 4, Netflix

“Teacup,” season 1, new drama featuring Yvonne Strahovski, Peacock

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” The Atlanta Opera

“The Band,” TV pilot, Amazon

“The Bondsman,” TV series with Kevin Bacon, Amazon

“The Other Summer Games,” TV reality competition series, Peacock

“Toya & Reginae,” season 2, WE-TV

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” season 8, BET+

“Untitled LG House Show,” season 1, Amazon

