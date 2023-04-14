What’s filming in Georgia in April 2023?

And in Savannah, a new Freevee comedy starring Atlanta’s George Wallace and Laverne Cox (”Orange is the New Black”) has begun production called “Clean Slate.” Wallace plays an old-school and outspoken car wash owner, who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years but discovers his son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman Desiree (Cox).

And over at Trilith Studios, Marvel is shooting “Captain America: New World Order,” the fourth “Captain America” film. It features Anthony Mackie as Captain America as well as Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

ABC’s “Will Trent” wrapped as the show awaits word on a second season.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. For instance, Bravo recently spent months shooting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 but it only briefly showed up on the list. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual name. “My Pretty” is actually “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” the spinoff of “WandaVision” on Disney+ featuring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. “Conrad” is “Bad Boys 4,” which would be a bit of an inside joke since a character in the first three films is named Conrad Howard.

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN MARCH 15 and APRIL 14

“A La Cart Prods” season 2, ALLBLK

“Back in Action,” Netflix comedy with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

“Clean Slate,” Freevee comedy with George Wallace and Laverne Cox

“First 48,” season 20, AMC

“Goat,” TV reality show

“Johnson,” season 3, Bounce TV

“Mama June,” season 6, WE-TV

“Peep Show,” FX pilot with Minnie Driver

“Places Please,” indie movie

“Real Murders of Atlanta,” season 2, Oxygen

“Captain America: New World Order,” Marvel movie

“Ruined,” TV movie, BET

“The House Across the Road,” TV movie

“The Impact,” TV reality show< BET+

“The Ms. Pat Show,’ sitcom, season 4, BET+

“Toya & Reginae,” reality show (no network identified but probably WE-TV)

“Trap House,” indie TV movie

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” season 4, Nickelodeon

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN MARCH 15 and APRIL 14

“Country Club Scandal,” TV movie

“Fear the Walking Dead,” season 8, AMC

“Found,” season 1, NBC

“Judgement,” TV pilot ABC

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” season 2, HGTV

“Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola film with Adam Driver

“The Perfect In-Laws,” TV movie

“The Pocketwatch,” Disney movie

“Will Trent,” ABC series

“You Decide,” feature film, indie

