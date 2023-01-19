What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023

Productionlist.com also noted other new productions set to officially begin production soon but are now in pre-production.

There is a new action comedy movie called “Grand Theft Lotto” starring John Cena that is set to begin production in early March. It also notes that the next Marvel movie shooting at Trilith Studios will be “Captain America: New World Order” starring Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie and Tim Blake Nelson. Its start date is set for March 15.

An upcoming feature film called “Steal Way” is described as “based on Andrew Ward’s post-Civil-War epic ‘Dark Midnight When I Rise,’ the true saga of the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, a sensational young warrior choir fighting the KKK’s reign of terror against their schools, including the newly founded HBCUs, not with bullets or bombs but electrifying songs of faith and freedom, the spirituals.”

Apple TV+’s character-driven, ensemble comedy “The Big Door Prize,” which stars Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis, has already shot its first season, which is set to debut in the spring. The network is already planning a second season set to begin shooting Jan. 23.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Holiday Road” is actually “The Family Plan” starring Mark Wahlberg for Apple TV+. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.” “Eleven” for Apple TV+ is actually “Project Artemis” starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson.

WHAT BEGAN FILMING BETWEEN DEC. 19 AND JAN. 18

“Design School,” reality, QVC+

“Elevation,” indie film. A post-apocalyptic action thriller with Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasso fictionally set in the Rocky Mountains. The story is said to follow a single father and two women who must venture from the safety of their home to face monstrous creatures in order to save the life of a child.

“Favorite Son,” BET+ TV movie

“Judge Me Not,” season 1, WE-TV/ALLBLK. Loosely based on the life of the famed Atlanta Judge Lynn Toler, the series tells the story of female attorney Zelma Jay Johnson who is as troubled as she is troubling. While navigating mental health issues, a rocky relationship, and a volatile family, Zelma surprises everyone when she wins a judicial seat at the age of 31. However, once she achieves this goal, she must fight her inner demons whilst managing the chaos of the court system.

“My Pretty,” Disney+ new series (actually “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”)

“Origin,” indie film

“The Pocketwatch,” an upcoming American musical fantasy comedy film directed by Jennifer Phang. The film is the fourth installment and spin-off to the “Descendants” franchise.

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN DEC. 19 AND JAN. 18

“Black Girl Stuff” season 1, Revolt TV. Talk show featuring Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Friend, Tori Brixx, and correspondent Kennedy Rue.

“Blight,” unidentified TV series

“First 48,” season 20 A&E

“The One,” reality show TV One

“Uncensored,” season 6, TV One

“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act,” VH1

