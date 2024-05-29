What’s filming in Georgia in May 2024?

But in the past six weeks, the state has seen 19 new projects and almost as many wrapping.

The most notable film that began production is the “Naked Gun” remake starring Liam Neeson. Its home base is Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta, which is also where the J.J. Abrams sci-fi movie “Flowervale Street,” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, is still shooting as well. An Amazon Christmas romantic drama film “Oh. What. Fun.” is also in the middle of filming.

John Cena’s Max action series “Peacemaker” moved to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville from Vancouver for season two. And the Josh Brolin/Julia Garner horror thriller movie “Weapons” has come to metro Atlanta as well.

Another new dramatic film called “One Spoon of Chocolate” starring Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson is new to town. The feature follows an ex-military convict (Moore) leaving the city for a small town where he ends up finding love, danger and more trouble than he can handle, according to a synopsis from the producers.

Two longtime Bravo reality shows “Married to Medicine” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are back as well, along with the third season of Starz drama “P-Valley.”

Netflix last week finally wrapped the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” with wrap party photos popping up in social media. Other projects that wrapped include the “Saturday Night Live” opening night movie and the second season of ABC’s “Will Trent,” which will be back for a third season in 2025.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

For instance, “Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Superman” is listed as “Genesis.” The Disney film “Thunderbolts” is under the cheeky cereal name “Oops All Berries.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.” “Flowervale Street” is using the name “Neighbors.”

WHAT STARTED PRODUCTION BETWEEN APRIL 12 AND MAY 28

“The Naked Gun: Law of Toughness,” feature film, Paramount

“Married to Medicine,” season 11, reality, Bravo

“Ms. Pat Settles It,” season 2, BET+

“Oh. What. Fun.” romantic drama Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer

“One Spoon of Chocolate,” feature indie film starring Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson

“Peacemaker,” season 2, John Cena, Max

“Person Place or Thing,” syndicated game show, season 2

“P-Valley,” season 3, Starz

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 16, Bravo

“Scare Tactics,” TV reality show, USA/NBCUniversal (appears to be a revival of the former prank show)

“Shiny Happy People,” season 2, Amazon (this appears to be a second season of the Duggar story).

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” season 2, Amazon

“The Band” TV pilot, Amazon (unclear what this is)

“The Other Summer Games,” Kevin Hart-led NBCUniversal Peacock reality competition show

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” season 8, BET

“Untitled LG House Show,” season 1, Amazon

“Weapons,” horror thriller starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner

“Woman in the Yard,” a thriller starring Danielle Deadwyler

“WWE Raw,” TV special

WHAT WRAPPED PRODUCTION BETWEEN APRIL 12 AND MAY 28

“1K Best Friends,” season 3, reality, TLC

“25 Words or Less,’ season 6, syndicated game show

“English Teacher,” FX comedy series

“Kold X Windy,” season 2, reality, ALLBLK

“My Money Mentors,” WABE PBS reality show

“SNL 1975/Wolverines,” Sony movie

“Tell Me Lies,” season 2, Hulu

“The Air He Breathes,” indie film

“The Body Man,” TUBI movie

“The Pickup,” Amazon feature film starring Eddie Murphy

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 6, BET

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black,” Netflix drama series season 1

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 12, BET

“Welcome to Plathville,” season 6, TLC

“Wicked City,” season 3, ALLBLK

“Will Trent,” season 2, ABC

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES