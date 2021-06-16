What’s filming in Georgia in June 2021?

The number of active film and TV productions in Georgia remained steady the past month at around 45.
Major big-budget sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” moved from Toronto for the original to shoot in Georgia now.
A new Mel Gibson action movie, “Bandit,” is in production as well.
HBO’s Rosario Dawson apocalyptic series “DMZ” is also shooting locally.
An Andy Garcia-led reboot of “Father of the Bride” is happening, as is the 23rd season of “Family Feud” and a 50th anniversary reboot film on the CW of “The Waltons.”
The Georgia film office, which provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, does not include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” because Netflix requested they not be on the list. And the list is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so.
Active shows not listed on the film site
“Ozark,” season 4, Netflix
“Stranger Things,” season 4, Netflix
What started between May 18 and June 16
“Bandit,” indie movie with Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert
“Collab Crib,” reality
“DMZ,” season 1, HBO
“Family Feud,” season 23, syndicated
“Father of the Bride,” remake movie with Andy Garcia
“Homegrown,” season 2, Discovery+
“Longboard,” TV pilot, Apple TV+
“Moonshot,” feature film, romantic comedy with sci-fi twist for HBO Max
“P-Valley,” season 2, Starz
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” big-budget film from Warner Bros.
“Single Drunk Female,” season 1, Freeform
“Strangers,” feature film, Netflix
“The Ride That Got Away,” season 3, History
“The Waltons,” TV movie, the CW
What wrapped between May 18 and June 16
“A Very Loud Christmas,” Nickelodeon
“Behind the Curtain,” ASO
“Emergency,” Amazon film
“Games People Play,” season 2, BET
“Just Beyond,” season 1, Disney+ (Horror comedy anthology based on R.L. Stine book of same name)
“Legacies,” season 3, the CW
“Love Letters,” Atlanta Opera
“Luxe for Less,” pilot, HGTV
“Promised Land,” pilot ABC
“Put a Ring On It,’ season 1, OWN
“Raising Dion,” season 2, Netflix
“Sell This House,” season 11, A&E
“Step Up” season 3, Starz
Credit: Georgia film office
Past numbers
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44