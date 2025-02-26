Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Nicolas Cage coming to Atlanta to shoot Amazon biopic about John Madden

The film is set to begin production out of Shadowbox Studios in late April
A new "Madden" biopic is going to shoot this spring in metro Atlanta starring Nicolas Cage as the famous late football coach and game analyst with a video game franchise to boot. AP

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

A new "Madden" biopic is going to shoot this spring in metro Atlanta starring Nicolas Cage as the famous late football coach and game analyst with a video game franchise to boot. AP
By
51 minutes ago

Actor Nicolas Cage will play NFL coaching legend John Madden in a new Amazon Prime biopic that is shooting in Atlanta beginning in late April.

“Madden” will focus on Madden coaching the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s.

“After winning the Super Bowl, the stress of the job began to destroy him,” the production company noted. “It forced him away from his dream job, and the film focuses on his friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous.”

He became a popular TV football commentator and played an influential role in the creation of the iconic “Madden NFL” video game series. According to the production company, “the narrative highlights his enduring impact on both professional football and popular culture.”

Madden died in 2021 at age 85.

ExploreDavid Harbour, Jason Bateman shooting HBO's 'DTF St. Louis' in Atlanta

The film is set to begin production April 24, according to information provided to the local IATSE 479 crew union.

“Madden” will be directed by David O. Russell, who is known for award-winning films such as “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.”

While there is no obvious resemblance between Cage and Madden, the very prolific Cage has tackled a wide array of roles over the past four-plus decades in a variety of genres. This is the first time he’ll be playing a famous person in a biopic. (Although he did play an amusing version of himself in the 2022 movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”)

No other casting decisions have been announced.

ExploreHappening now: Matt Rife, Owen Wilson shooting comedy 'Rolling Loud' in Atlanta

Cage, 61, last shot a film in Georgia with the 2021 horror film “Willy’s Wonderland.”

The home base for “Madden” will be Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta. Recent movies that have used Shadowbox include the Amazon rom-com “You’re Cordially Invited” starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, the Netflix drama “The Piano Lesson” featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Deadwyler and Apple TV+’s “Fly Me to the Moon” with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

ExploreGet the latest Georgia entertainment news

Sign up for the AJC Things to Do Newsletter

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

AJC social media editor Kyleah Dunn at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta in 2023. Her next goal was to get tickets for the "Cowboy Carter" tour in July.

Credit: Contributed

My long, winding journey to secure Beyoncé tickets

My journey to buy Beyonce tickets: Was it stressful? Yes. Did I cry? Yes. Was it worth it? Yes.

The Latest

AJC social media editor Kyleah Dunn at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta in 2023. Her next goal was to get tickets for the "Cowboy Carter" tour in July.

Credit: Contributed

My long, winding journey to secure Beyoncé tickets

Why CBS is gambling on Atlanta-produced soap opera ‘Beyond the Gates’

NBC’s mystery drama ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ digs into secrets, lies

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.