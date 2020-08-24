What’s filming in Georgia in August 2020?

Some longtime reality shows are shooting episodes, including Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” WE-TV’s “Mama June: from Not to Hot” and Lifetime’s “Little Women Atlanta.” Steve Harvey’s game show “Family Feud” has returned to Atlanta with no audience. “Divorce Court,” with a new judge (Faith Jenkins) is happening, too, and so is Alton Brown’s “Good Eats,” which was revived last year after a long break.

Among scripted TV shows, there’s a new Starz wrestling show “Heels” re-starting at Abreu Bros Studios. BYUTV’s “Dwight in Shining Armor” is returning soon at ATL Film Studios in Hiram. At his own studio, Tyler Perry, who finished “Sistas” and “The Oval,” is now embarking on “Ruthless,” followed by “Bruh.” Bounce TV’s popular church drama “Saints & Sinners” is working on season five at Swirl Films. And Jeff Foxworthy’s “What’s It Worth” is going to shoot more episodes from his home, although the film office still has it listed as “Jeff’s Treasure Hunt.”