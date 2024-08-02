What’s filming in Georgia in August 2024?

The only notable announced launch the past month is a new Hulu series “Chad Powers” starring “Twisters” star Glen Powell, who has been riding a wave of goodwill in Hollywood with films like “Anyone But You” and “Hit Man,” both now streaming on Netflix. Powell plays a bad boy college football player who pretends to be someone else to get ahead.

There is also indie film “Thieves Highway” starring Aaron Eckhart. He plays an Oklahoma detective in over his head in the world of modern cattle rustling.

Marvel earlier this week gave Georgia bad news by announcing the next two “Avengers” films will be shot in London. The past two, which cost nearly $800 million to create combined, were based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

In the meantime, Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” (under the pseudonym “Oops All Berries”) has wrapped in Georgia.

Only a handful of high-profile projects are happening now including the final season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the Disney live-action “Moana,” season two of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” and season two of NBC’s “Found.”

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

“Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Moana” is using the fake name “Canon.”

WHAT BEGAN BETWEEN JULY 2 AND AUGUST 1

“Celebrity Crime Files,” season 4, Philo

“Chad Powers,” season 1, new Hulu series

“Home is Where the Heart Is,” Hallmark movie

“My Sister’s Secret,” TV movie

“Portia,” season 3, Fox talks show

“Thieves Highway,” indie film with Aaron Eckhart

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” Nickelodeon, season 5

“Uncensored,” season 7, TV One

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN JULY 2 AND AUGUST 1

“BMF,” Starz, season 4

“From Dangerous Heights,” TV movie

“Oh. What. Fun,” Amazon Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer

“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs,” season 6, Shudder

“Thunderbolts,” Marvel movie starring Florence Pugh, Harrison Ford, Steven Yeun, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman

“Weapons,” feature film, Warner Bros.

“Scare Tactics,” a USA horror-comedy prank show

“Slanted,” TV movie

“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act,” season 3, MTV

“The Braxtons,” season 1 reality TV, WE-TV

