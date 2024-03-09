What’s filming in Georgia in March, 2024?

Sowing more uncertainty, IATSE and the Teamsters, the unions that represent most crew members who are not directors, actors or writers, are currently negotiating with producers before their contracts are up in June. As a result, more productions have gone overseas where unionization isn’t as common.

The state legislature is also considering a bill that would complicate eligibility for Georgia’s tax credit system, especially for smaller, independent producers.

The biggest new production this month is “Superman,” which is now shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville with David Corenswet (”We Own This City”) and Rachel Brosnahan (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Anne Hathaway stars in a new thriller set in the 1980s called “Flowervale Street” set to begin production March 18.

Peacock is currently shooting the limited series “Fight Night: A Million Dollar Heist” with Kevin Hart in Doraville at Assembly Studios and just wrapped another new series “Hysteria!” It’s about to embark on an original thriller series called “Teacup” starring Yvonne Strahovski (”The Handmaid’s Tale”). The drama follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat to survive and is inspired by a New York Times bestselling novel “Stinger” by by Robert McCammon.

Starz has begun shooting the fourth season of “BMF” about the same time as the debut of the third season. And a feature film focused on the debut of “Saturday Night Live” nearly 50 years ago has also begun production.

On the reality side, WE-TV has brought back the Braxton family in a newly renamed unscripted series “The Braxtons.”

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or requests use of a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

For instance, “Stranger Things” is under the pseudonym “Cedar Lodge.” “Superman” is listed as “Genesis.” The Disney film “Thunderbolts,” set to shoot at ATL Metro Studios, is under the cheeky cereal name “Oops All Berries.” At Trilith, a live-action version of “Moana” will come later this year and will use the fake name “Canon.” “Flowervale Street” is using the name “Neighbors.”

I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN FEB. 6 and MARCH 11

“BMF,” season 4, Starz

“Bridged,” feature film, independent

“Destined For Love,” TV movie, BET

“Superman,” feature film, WB

“Flowervale Street,” Anne Hathaway horror movie

“Ride of Your Life With Courtney Hanson,” reality show about custom car builders, season 2, Motortrend+

“SNL/1975/Wolverines,” feature film about the first “SNL” show

“Teacup,” TV series, Peacock with Yvonne Strahovski

“The Body Man,” TV movie, TUBI

“The Braxtons,” season 1, WE-TV’

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN FEB. 6 and MARCH 11

“AEW Dynamite/Rampage” season 6, TBS/TNT

“Caresha Please,” season 1, BET

“Controlling Your Husband,” TV movie, Reel One

“Critter Sitters,” season 4, NatGeo

“Hysteria!” new TV series, Peacock

“Killer Beat,” indie movie

“Our Little Secret,” Netflix with Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth

“The Madness,” limited series, Netflix with Colman Domingo

“The Ms. Pat Show, season 4, BET+

