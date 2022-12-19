ajc logo
What’s filming in Georgia in December 2022

It’s very close to Christmas vacation so the number of active productions is significantly lower than normal.

The current count on the Georgia film office is 27, down from the mid-40s in mid November. But it should bounce back in January.

Even then, it’s been a little quieter than a year ago, when a pandemic backlog was still in play.

An untitled “Walking Dead” spinoff featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is set to start shooting in Atlanta on Jan. 6 and is currently in pre-production, according to productionlist.com. Lincoln left the original “The Walking Dead” in 2018 after playing the lead Rick Grimes since the launch of the show in 2010.

At San Diego Comic-Con last year, the creators said they were planning six episodes. A seriously injured Rick was last seen season 9 being flown away by a helicopter, and Michonne left the show a season later after hearing Rick may still be alive. The original “Walking Dead” recently ended after 11 seasons.

A film about actress and singer Eartha Kitt is in pre-production and set to start Feb. 6 called “Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon.”

And Tyler Perry is in pre-production on his new historical drama “Six Triple Eight,” which will split production between Atlanta and London. It’s about the first and only all Black, all female battalion to serve our country overseas during World War II. Production is set to begin Jan. 2.

The enduring VH1 reality series “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” has also begun shooting its 11th season.

Two major scripted broadcast TV shows wrapped. “The Wonder Years” on ABC ended its second season shoot while “The Resident” on Fox just wrapped 13 episodes instead of 22 in past years. (The economics of TV has shifted to shorter seasons in general.) A new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” which stars Sarah Michelle Gellar of “Buffy” fame, and a Snoop Dogg football film “The Underdoggs,” also finished up the past month.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

There are also a flurry of other new reality shows listed with no defined network or streaming service attached.

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Holiday Road” is actually “The Family Plan” starring Mark Wahlberg for Apple TV+. “Perfect Imprints” is actually the new Disney “Blade” movie, which has been postponed until early 2023 as producers seek a new director. Netflix’s film “Electric State” is using the fake name “Stormwind.”

The film office also lists an Apple TV+ feature film titled “Eleven,” but that appears to be a pseudonym.

WHAT BEGAN FILMING BETWEEN NOV. 15 AND DEC. 19

“Golden Influencer,” indie film from Pure Flix

“Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” season 2, HGTV

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” season 11, VH1

“The One,” TV One reality show

“Untitled Pretty Stoned,” TV movie, Paramount Global

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN NOV. 15 AND DEC. 19

“72 Hrs.” indie film

“Crazy Pageant Moms,” TV movie

“I Can See Your Voice,” season 2, reality competition show, Fox

“I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS reality show

“Kemba,” Paramount+ film

“Killer Sex,” TV reality show

“King of the Console,” TV reality show

“Places Please,” independent film

“Possum Trot,” independent film

“RV There Yet?” season 1 A&E reality show

“Save Yourself,” indie film

“The Idea of You,” feature film, Amazon starring Anne Hathaway

“The Inside Scoop,” TV reality show

“The Other Black Girl,” Hulu TV series

“The Resident,” season 6, Fox (only 13 episodes this year instead of 22)

“The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,” season 2, Passionflix

“The Wonder Years,” season 2, ABC

“Them,” season 2, Amazon

“Underdoggs,” feature film MGM, Snoop Dogg

“Wait With Me,” indie film

“Wolf Pack,” season 1, Paramount+, set to debut January 26

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

