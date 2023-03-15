What’s filming in Georgia in March 2023?

Peacock is shooting a new show called “Hysteria!” which follows a high school heavy metal band’s attempt to achieve fame by capitalizing on the satanic panic, only for actual murders to start happening.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season 5 is in preproduction and will begin shooting in June, star David Harbour revealed earlier this month. Productionlist.com said the starting date is May 15.

“Sex/Life” star Sarah Shahi is starring in a new ABC pilot “Judgement,” a high-stakes legal soap in which she plays Mia Bahari in two distinct periods of her life, according to ABC. “In one, she’s a brilliant, successful Appeals Court judge being vetted for the U.S. Supreme Court … so long as her dark and painful secrets don’t derail the nomination. In another, she’s a young spitfire of an attorney, painfully awkward at times but ingenious when it comes to navigating the many nuances of the law.”

“The Pocketwatch” appears to be an upcoming American musical fantasy comedy film and spin-off to the “Descendants” franchise for Disney+.

The “Blade” reboot film starring Mahershala Ali is coming back into production in May after losing its director last fall and hiring a new one

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. For instance, Bravo recently spent months shooting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 but it only briefly showed up on the list. If a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

Some productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names, like the previously noted “Grand Theft Lotto.” The other known pseudonym on the list is “Holiday Road,” which is actually “The Family Plan” starring Mark Wahlberg for Apple TV+. Amazon has two active film projects titled “You’re Cordially Invited” and “Conrad” that appear to be fake names as well but I have yet to figure out what they actually are. (If you know, email me at rodney.ho@ajc.com.)

WHAT BEGAN BETWEEN FEB. 15 AND MARCH 15

“Country Club Scandal,” TV movie (no production company or distributor named)

“The Perfect In-Laws,” TV movie ( no production company or distributor named))

“You’re Cordially Invited,” Amazon Prime movie (probably not the actual name)

“Dear Santa,” movie starring Jack Black

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN FEB. 15 AND MARCH 15

“Average Joe” BET+

“Brat Loves Judy” season 3, WE-TV

“Call Me Now” TV movie

“Elevation” feature film

“Project Artemis” Apple TV+ starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson.

“Gotham Knights” season 1, the CW

“Origin,” feature film

“Your Baby or Mine,” TV movie

