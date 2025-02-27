Apple TV+ ‘Cape Fear’ series shooting in Atlanta with Amy Adams, Javier Bardem

“Cape Fear,” the subject of two previous films, is now a limited Apple TV+ series starring Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem.
The series’ home base will be Assembly Studios in Doraville. The production is scheduled for April 30 through Oct. 15, according to data provided by IATSE 429, the local union representing most crew members. An official release date has not been announced, but it likely won’t air on the streaming service until 2026.
The genesis of the story came from the 1957 John D. MacDonald novel “The Executioners,” which led to the 1962 Gregory Peck film “Cape Fear” and the star-studded remake in 1991 starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker and Juliette Lewis.
“Cape Fear” follows a happily married couple whose lives are turned upside down when a notorious killer from their past gets out of prison. Adams will play the wife, Anna, while Bardem will play the killer. Patrick Wilson, from the “Insidious” film series, has also been cast but his role has not been announced.
In a press release, Apple describes the 10-episode series as a “tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”
The creator and showrunner is Nick Antosca, whose showrunner credits include two true-crime scripted series produced in Georgia: Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family” and Hulu’s “The Act.” Martin Scorsese, who directed the 1991 film version of “Cape Fear,” and Steven Spielberg, an executive producer for the 1991 movie, serve as executive producers of this series.
Adams has appeared in at least four other projects in Georgia: Clint Eastwood’s sports drama “Trouble With the Curve” from 2012, HBO’s miniseries “Sharp Objects” in 2018, 2020′s biographical drama “Hillbilly Elegy” and 2022′s Broadway adaptation “Dear Evan Hansen.”
This appears to be the first time Bardem or Wilson has starred in a major project filmed in the state.
Assembly Studios, which opened in the fall of 2023 during the actors’ and writers’ strikes, has become a font of activity. It is also home to the new CBS soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” NBC’s recently released drama “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” upcoming Hulu scripted series “Murdaugh Murders” and Peacock crime drama “The Good Daughter” based on a book by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Contributed
My long, winding journey to secure Beyoncé tickets
My journey to buy Beyonce tickets: Was it stressful? Yes. Did I cry? Yes. Was it worth it? Yes.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.