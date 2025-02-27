Apple TV+ ‘Cape Fear’ series shooting in Atlanta with Amy Adams, Javier Bardem

“Cape Fear,” the subject of two previous films, is now a limited Apple TV+ series starring Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem.

The series’ home base will be Assembly Studios in Doraville. The production is scheduled for April 30 through Oct. 15, according to data provided by IATSE 429, the local union representing most crew members. An official release date has not been announced, but it likely won’t air on the streaming service until 2026.

The genesis of the story came from the 1957 John D. MacDonald novel “The Executioners,” which led to the 1962 Gregory Peck film “Cape Fear” and the star-studded remake in 1991 starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker and Juliette Lewis.