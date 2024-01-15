What’s filming in Georgia in January, 2024?

Two Hulu series also began up again: season three of legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” and season two of relationship drama “Tell Me Lies.” And BET+’s comedy hit “The Ms. Pat Show” has also begun its fourth season.

On the movie side, a college recruiting film “Signing Day” about National Signing Day has began production. Oscar winner Mira Sorvino leads a cast that also includes Michael Mosley and Rob Morgan with cameos from football legends Marshawn Lynch and Brian Bosworth.

The biggest scripted production that wrapped before Christmas was Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2″ in Savannah starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch and Toni Collette.

Expect more films and series to arrive soon. For instance, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” based on an actual Atlanta robbery in 1970 following a Muhammad Ali fight starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson, is set to begin shooting Feb. 5. And Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Destination Wedding” comedy on Netflix is set to begin next week.

“Family Feud,” the syndicated game show hosted by Steve Harvey, will be shooting episodes at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville later this month with free in-studio tickets for the next set of future tapings available at https://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/family_feud.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the Georgia film office. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or requests use of a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

For instance, “Stranger Things” is not listed but Netflix released a photo on its official “Stranger Things” Instagram account last week announcing the start of production.

I also glean some titles from productionlist.com and other sources. (Georgia does provide an alphabetical directory of every production it has ever kept track of here.)

WHAT STARTED FILMING BETWEEN DEC. 18 and JAN. 12

“10K Best Friends,” TLC reality show, season 3

“Alliance Theatre Anywhere,” season 4, Alliance Theatre

“Celebrity Crime Files,” season 4, TV One

“Final Hour,” indie movie

“For My Man,” season 8, reality show, TV One

“Killer Beat” indie feature film

“Our Little Secret,” Netflix movie, After witnessing his wife’s murder, Chris plans to join her, but a stranger foils his first attempt. With his friend investigating, Chris must conceal the death to avoid the murderer targeting his loved ones.

“Reasonable Doubt,” season 3, Hulu

“Rhythm + Flow,” season 2, reality show, Netflix

“Scam Bait,” reality show, no identified streaming service or cable network

“Signing Day,” college football recruiting movie

“Tell Me Lies,” season 2, Hulu

“The Ms Pat Show,” season 4, BET+

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN DEC. 18 and JAN. 12

“A Fashionable Christmas,” TV movie

“American Barbecue Showdown,” Netflix season 3

“Aunties Gone Wild,” reality TV, WE-TV

“Betrayed At Home,” TV movie

“First 48,” season 20, reality show, A&E

“Juror #2,” movie directed by Clint Eastwood

“Loyalty Over Everything,” feature film

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” season 3, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men,” season 4, BET+

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” season 5, BET

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 11, BET

“Wallbanger,” movie, Passionflix

