What is filming in Georgia in March 2020? 39 projects including two Bruce Willis movies and comedy with John Cena

Bruce Willis has two films going on at the same time: "Run of the Hitman" and "Cosmic Sin." And several long-time reality shows are in production including "Sunday Best" (season 10), "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (season 10), "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" (season 9), "Dish Nation" (season 8) and "Little Women Atlanta" (season 6).

Ten productions that wrapped in the past month:

"Die Hart" - the Quibi show starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta

"Council of Dads" season 1 on NBC shot in Savannah featuring Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen and Tom Everett Scott

"Suicide Squad 2" (dubbed "El Dorado") big sequel with Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" - big Marvel film starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, which may actually come back to Atlanta after production in Prague was suspended over coronavirus concerns.

"Titan Games" season 2 on NBC featuring the Rock

"Tyler Perry's House of Payne" BET. Return of Perry's 2006 original scripted TV show

"Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" Nickelodeon Perry's first scripted kid's show

"Willy's Wonderland" Nicolas Cage movie

"Your Worst Nightmare" season 6 ID

"Revenge Prank" MTV TV show

Fifteen productions that started up over the past month:

"A Savannah Haunting" - A supernatural thriller that tells the story of a family who moves in to a new home to escape the memory of their daughter's tragic drowning.

"Awaken" - no details on this film

"Cosmic Sin" - A group of warriors and scientists fight to save society from a hostile alien invasion. Bruce Willis stars.

"Creepshow" season 2 on Shudder streaming service

"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" WE-TV season 4

"Heels" Starz season 1. A new wrestling drama.

"Iyanla: Fix My Life" OWN season 10

"Little Women Atlanta" Lifetime season 6

"Murder to Remember" TV movie

"Old Lady Gang" Bravo spinoff for Kandi Burruss

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" BET season 2

"Sunday Best" BET season 10

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" BET season 2

"Three Months" - film produced for TV. No details yet.

"Vacation Friends" - comedy film starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery

Shows that have been in production the entire month: “Architect,” “Big Red” (which is Disney+’s “WandaVision”), “DMZ,” “Dead Silent,” “Dish Nation,” “Doom Patrol,” “Dynasty” First 48,” Genius: Aretha Franklin,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace,” “Legacies,” “Life by the Ton,” “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” “MacGyver,” “Prank Encounters,” “Red Notice,” “Run of the Hitman,” “Samaritan,” “The Aquarium,” “Temple Fortunes,” “The Resident,” “Uncensored,” “Underground Railroad” and “Wife Swap”

The count includes nine theatrical movies, one TV movie, 14 TV series, one TV pilot and 14 reality shows.

PREVIOUS COUNTS

June 14, 2019: 37

July 2, 2019: 40

July 22, 2019: 46

September 5,2019: 42

October 9, 2019: 35

November 11, 2019: 36

December 5, 2019: 31

February 7, 2020: 34

March 10 2020: 39