David Duchovny in Atlanta shooting family drama ‘See You When I See You’

“See You When I See You” is inspired by Adam Cayton-Holland’s memoir “Tragedy Plus Time: A Tragi-Comic Memoir,” which examines the impact of the suicide of his younger sister Lydia on him and his family.

Cayton-Holland is known for his work with the comedy trio the Grawlix, and “Those Who Can’t,” a scripted comedy series on Atlanta-based truTV when cable networks were still investing in this type of programming before streaming became king.

Duchovny has remained busy since his “Californication” days. Besides adapting his novel focusing on the father-son bond and baseball into the 2023 film “Reverse the Curse,” he has been seen on HBO’s “The Sympathizer” and recently wrapped production the Amazon thriller series “Malice.”