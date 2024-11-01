Breaking: Long lines appearing across metro Atlanta as early voting almost over
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

David Duchovny in Atlanta shooting family drama ‘See You When I See You’

Kaitlyn Dever, Hope Davis, Lucy Boynton join ‘The X-Files’ star in the cast.
By
1 hour ago

David Duchovny, who shot the film “The Joneses” in metro Atlanta in 2009, is back in town in a comedic family drama, “See You When I See You.”

“The X-Files” star is joined by actors Kaitlyn Dever (“Justified,” “Last Man Standing,” “Dopesick”), Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Hope Davis (“Succession”) and Cooper Raiff (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”).

The film is shooting at Atlanta’s Shadowbox Studios through Nov. 26.

“See You When I See You” is inspired by Adam Cayton-Holland’s memoir “Tragedy Plus Time: A Tragi-Comic Memoir,” which examines the impact of the suicide of his younger sister Lydia on him and his family.

Cayton-Holland is known for his work with the comedy trio the Grawlix, and “Those Who Can’t,” a scripted comedy series on Atlanta-based truTV when cable networks were still investing in this type of programming before streaming became king.

Duchovny has remained busy since his “Californication” days. Besides adapting his novel focusing on the father-son bond and baseball into the 2023 film “Reverse the Curse,” he has been seen on HBO’s “The Sympathizer” and recently wrapped production the Amazon thriller series “Malice.”

