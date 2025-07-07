As Atlanta prepares to host the MLB All-Star game on July 15, the Braves are sponsoring a series of classic baseball films at the Plaza Theatre.
The films include the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” on July 10, “A League of Their Own” on July 11 and the oft-quoted, perennial classic “The Sandlot” on July 12.
Credit: D. Stevens
Credit: D. Stevens
Then, on July 14, the Plaza will show broadcast the T-Mobile Home Run Derby live for free — though an RSVP to join the line is required. They will do the same for the All-Star game the following day.
The Plaza is one of several Atlanta institutions partnering with the Braves for events or marketing activations ahead of the July 15 game. The Atlanta Ballet, Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Botanical Garden are each handing out custom baseball cards.
This is the first time the theater has formally partnered with the Braves, though the two have maintained a relationship through the Atlanta Film Festival, said Christopher Escobar, the owner of the Plaza.
The Braves are underwriting some of the costs of the tickets, Escobar said, so that they will be less expensive than a typical screening. The Plaza is also bringing in snacks and other items the film house typically doesn’t stock, including Cracker Jack and beef hot dogs.
“It’s cool,” Escobar said. “We’re not huge on showing sports games, but because this is an Atlanta game, that’s the part of what makes it different and relevant to us. And we love revisiting classic and timeless movies, and these are certainly no exception.”
Conversations over which movies to show began in March or April, and they had to cut down from a long list of titles. Part of this decision process had to do with finding out which were available, and another was making sure each film made sense as a set.
Escobar said he’d like to try more of these types of partnerships ahead of events in the city, whether it’s the 2026 FIFA World Cup or a music festival, building excitement through film.
Tickets can be purchased on the Plaza Theatre’s website or at the box office.
