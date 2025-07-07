Business
For All-Star Week, the Plaza Theatre will show classic baseball flicks

The Atlanta Braves are underwriting some of the costs of the tickets.
The Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon Avenue will show three classic baseball films ahead of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15. (Brandon McKeown/AJC)

Credit: Brandon McKeown

31 minutes ago

As Atlanta prepares to host the MLB All-Star game on July 15, the Braves are sponsoring a series of classic baseball films at the Plaza Theatre.

The films include the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” on July 10, “A League of Their Own” on July 11 and the oft-quoted, perennial classic “The Sandlot” on July 12.

"42" stars Chadwick Boseman (left) and Harrison Ford were spotted around Atlanta during the filming of the Jackie Robinson biopic. (D. Stevens for the AJC 2013)

Credit: D. Stevens

Then, on July 14, the Plaza will show broadcast the T-Mobile Home Run Derby live for free — though an RSVP to join the line is required. They will do the same for the All-Star game the following day.

The Plaza is one of several Atlanta institutions partnering with the Braves for events or marketing activations ahead of the July 15 game. The Atlanta Ballet, Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Botanical Garden are each handing out custom baseball cards.

This is the first time the theater has formally partnered with the Braves, though the two have maintained a relationship through the Atlanta Film Festival, said Christopher Escobar, the owner of the Plaza.

The Braves are underwriting some of the costs of the tickets, Escobar said, so that they will be less expensive than a typical screening. The Plaza is also bringing in snacks and other items the film house typically doesn’t stock, including Cracker Jack and beef hot dogs.

“It’s cool,” Escobar said. “We’re not huge on showing sports games, but because this is an Atlanta game, that’s the part of what makes it different and relevant to us. And we love revisiting classic and timeless movies, and these are certainly no exception.”

Conversations over which movies to show began in March or April, and they had to cut down from a long list of titles. Part of this decision process had to do with finding out which were available, and another was making sure each film made sense as a set.

Escobar said he’d like to try more of these types of partnerships ahead of events in the city, whether it’s the 2026 FIFA World Cup or a music festival, building excitement through film.

Tickets can be purchased on the Plaza Theatre’s website or at the box office.

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Blooper celebrates the Atlanta Brave’s 5-0 win over the New York Mets during a MLB game Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. This year, the venue is a first-time host of the MLB All-Star game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

