Giddy up, Beyhive! Beyoncé will perform four shows at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on her Cowboy Carter tour Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.
Whether you’re lucky enough to have tickets or you’re just going to be attending the shows in your heart, there are plenty of ways around town to celebrate Queen Bey.
Renaissance Full-Spin Drag Show and Beyoncé Afterparty
Beyoncé might be in town in support of her “Cowboy Carter” album, but Lore is celebrating Wednesday with a drag performance set to every song from her 2022 release “Renaissance.”
On Thursday, Lore will host a Knuckin If You Buckin after-party with a mechanical bull and a DJ spinning Beyoncé hits.
9 p.m. Wednesday, $15.35, and 9 p.m. Thursday, $11.98. Lore, 466 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-9294, loreatl.com
Credit: (Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Atlanta)
Credit: (Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Atlanta)
Cowboy Carter Bar
Head to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta for its Cowboy Carter Bar featuring themed cocktails such as the Texas Tea (sweet tea vodka, lemon, peach schnapps and cola) and the Cowboy Cosmo (vodka paired with prickly pear syrup, lime and Cointreau). On Friday, a DJ will spin Beyoncé songs.
3-7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Grand Hyatt Atlanta, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-237-1234, hyatt.com
Beyoncé Line-Dance Social
Seasoned line-dancers and newbies can belly up to Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar for a Beyoncé-themed line-dancing social. A dance instructor will be teaching guests moves like “boots on the ground” to favorite tracks from “Cowboy Carter.” Tickets include dance instruction and one cocktail.
7-9:30 p.m. Friday. $36.47-$42.23. Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar, 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-336-9576, sulitcoffeeandwinebar.com
Club Cowboy Carter
Put on your dancing boots for a Beyoncé-themed dance party, featuring all of her top hits.
10 p.m. Friday. $25.24-$36.86. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Cowboy Carter Charter
If you can’t find a horse, arrive at the concert on a coach bus as part of the Cowboy Carter Charter. Tickets include two drinks, dinner, a costume contest, DJ and transportation to and from the show.
5 p.m. Friday. $215.26. Pasha Restaurant and Bar, 631 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1610, eventbrite.com
Cowboy C Drag Brunch
Grab your personal Beyhive for a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch at Atrium in Ponce City Market. Tickets include a 90-minute show and a two-course brunch.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $55 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com
Hive Hoedown
Saddle up for the ultimate a fan experience featuring line-dancing, live music and Beyoncé bingo.
2-6 p.m. Saturday. $24.52. Believe Music Hall, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Cowboy Carter: A Beyoncé Day Off Affair
Keep the celebration going even on Beyoncé’s off night with a party featuring Beyoncé’s hits, sing-alongs and danceoffs. Guests are encouraged to wear “Cowboy Carter” couture.
10 p.m. Saturday. $15-$60. Handlebar, 476 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Denim and Diamonds Tea
Celebrate Beyoncé’s shows in style at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s Denim and Diamonds tea. Look for “Cowboy Carter”-inspired aesthetic touches, including rhinestones and leather, while nibbling on themed bites such as the Blue Belle, a Tiffany blue and vanilla macaron, and sipping on a selection of teas or signature cocktails.
12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $145. Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com
Beyoncé Drag Brunch
Watch some of Atlanta’s fiercest drag performers, including Trinity K. Bonet from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” celebrate Queen B while you sip on mimosas and dine on your favorite brunch dishes.
1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $17.85. The Pub at EAV, 469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1145, eavpub.com
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR
Peaches and Beyoncé inspire metro Atlanta food events in July
July food and drink events in metro Atlanta include a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch, and festivals that celebrate peaches, mimosas, doughnuts and more.
My long, winding journey to secure Beyoncé tickets
My journey to buy Beyoncé tickets: Was it stressful? Yes. Did I cry? Yes. Was it worth it? Yes.
Coming to Atlanta for MLB All-Star week? There’s fun outside Truist Park too
Events happening around the city include the Capital One All-Star Village, MLB draft watch party and the All-Star 4.4 Miler.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency
In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.
14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th
Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.
Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes
The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.