Beyoncé might be in town in support of her “Cowboy Carter” album, but Lore is celebrating Wednesday with a drag performance set to every song from her 2022 release “Renaissance.”

On Thursday, Lore will host a Knuckin If You Buckin after-party with a mechanical bull and a DJ spinning Beyoncé hits.

9 p.m. Wednesday, $15.35, and 9 p.m. Thursday, $11.98. Lore, 466 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-9294, loreatl.com

Cowboy Carter Bar

Head to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta for its Cowboy Carter Bar featuring themed cocktails such as the Texas Tea (sweet tea vodka, lemon, peach schnapps and cola) and the Cowboy Cosmo (vodka paired with prickly pear syrup, lime and Cointreau). On Friday, a DJ will spin Beyoncé songs.

3-7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Grand Hyatt Atlanta, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-237-1234, hyatt.com

Beyoncé Line-Dance Social

Seasoned line-dancers and newbies can belly up to Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar for a Beyoncé-themed line-dancing social. A dance instructor will be teaching guests moves like “boots on the ground” to favorite tracks from “Cowboy Carter.” Tickets include dance instruction and one cocktail.

7-9:30 p.m. Friday. $36.47-$42.23. Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar, 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-336-9576, sulitcoffeeandwinebar.com

Club Cowboy Carter

Put on your dancing boots for a Beyoncé-themed dance party, featuring all of her top hits.

10 p.m. Friday. $25.24-$36.86. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Cowboy Carter Charter

If you can’t find a horse, arrive at the concert on a coach bus as part of the Cowboy Carter Charter. Tickets include two drinks, dinner, a costume contest, DJ and transportation to and from the show.

5 p.m. Friday. $215.26. Pasha Restaurant and Bar, 631 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1610, eventbrite.com

Cowboy C Drag Brunch

Grab your personal Beyhive for a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch at Atrium in Ponce City Market. Tickets include a 90-minute show and a two-course brunch.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $55 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Hive Hoedown

Saddle up for the ultimate a fan experience featuring line-dancing, live music and Beyoncé bingo.

2-6 p.m. Saturday. $24.52. Believe Music Hall, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Cowboy Carter: A Beyoncé Day Off Affair

Keep the celebration going even on Beyoncé’s off night with a party featuring Beyoncé’s hits, sing-alongs and danceoffs. Guests are encouraged to wear “Cowboy Carter” couture.

10 p.m. Saturday. $15-$60. Handlebar, 476 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Denim and Diamonds Tea

Celebrate Beyoncé’s shows in style at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s Denim and Diamonds tea. Look for “Cowboy Carter”-inspired aesthetic touches, including rhinestones and leather, while nibbling on themed bites such as the Blue Belle, a Tiffany blue and vanilla macaron, and sipping on a selection of teas or signature cocktails.

12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $145. Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com

Beyoncé Drag Brunch

Watch some of Atlanta’s fiercest drag performers, including Trinity K. Bonet from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” celebrate Queen B while you sip on mimosas and dine on your favorite brunch dishes.

1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $17.85. The Pub at EAV, 469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1145, eavpub.com