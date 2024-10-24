Atlanta studio lands new NBC drama series ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’

Explore How workers are grappling with the slowdown in Georgia film and TV production

NBCUniversal signed a long-term deal in 2022 with Assembly to oversee the studio space. It has previously shot Peacock shows “Fight Night” and “Teacup” there. The new CBS soap “Beyond the Gates,” which is the first new soap in 25 years, will start production at Assembly Nov. 4.

Among the cast is Melissa Fumero from Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The show describes her Birdie character as “entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker, a drinker, self-destructive at times, toxic at others, but not without real pain beneath her facade, Birdie is a successful author whose memoir ‘Digging for Gold: Dancing Through Divorce’ is a bestseller.”

AnnaSophia Robb (“Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Soul Surfer”) plays Alice, “your favorite high school English teacher, a dreamer whose best dreams are crashing down on her.”

Ben Rappaport (“For the People,” “Ozark”) is Brett, who is “cool in a threadbare kind of way” and “puts his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his wife [now ex-wife] could finish law school. He continues his job as a manager of a garden store so he can take care of the kids.”

Nancy Travis is also on the cast, though NBC hasn’t released what her role will be. She has been a regular on several TV series including CBS’s “Becker,” TBS’s “The Bill Engvall Show,” Fox/ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.”

Credit: Richard Drew / AP Credit: Richard Drew / AP

The series is written and produced by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. Bans created NBC’s “Good Girls,” which shot season one at Third Rail Studios in Doraville in 2018. Krebs has worked on shows like Comedy Central’s “Workaholics,” Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans,” and TNT’s “Franklin & Bash,” which shot its pilot in Atlanta in 2011.

The last time NBC, the broadcast network, shot a scripted series in Atlanta was “Good Girls” six years ago.