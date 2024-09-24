Keke Palmer set to shoot ‘I Love Booster’ in metro Atlanta

Keke Palmer is coming back to Atlanta next month to shoot part of a film called “I Love Boosters” revolving around a group of female shoplifters.
The movie has been in production in Oakland, California, but is scheduled to be at OFS in Norcross from Oct. 28 to Dec. 13, according to a notice sent to members by the local union IATSE 479, which covers a wide swath of crew members.
The film creator is Boots Riley, who debuted in 2018 with the dark comedy “Sorry to Bother You.” Last year, he helmed the Amazon series “I Am Virgo,” a coming-of-age tale.
In “I Love Boosters,” Palmer plays Corvette, who is down on her luck and squatting in an abandoned church kitchen. To survive, she and a group of female shoplifters called the Velvet Gang “boost” clothing items from department stores. Corvette finds out Metro Designer CEO, Christie Smith stole one of her fashion designs. The Velvet Gang decides Christie must go down, sparking an unexpected revolution.
Palmer has shot several projects in Georgia over the years including TLC’s 2013 biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” the 2019 comedy drama film “Hustlers” and Fox’s series “Star.”
