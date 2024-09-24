Keke Palmer set to shoot ‘I Love Booster’ in metro Atlanta

Keke Palmer is coming back to Atlanta next month to shoot part of a film called “I Love Boosters” revolving around a group of female shoplifters.

The movie has been in production in Oakland, California, but is scheduled to be at OFS in Norcross from Oct. 28 to Dec. 13, according to a notice sent to members by the local union IATSE 479, which covers a wide swath of crew members.

The film creator is Boots Riley, who debuted in 2018 with the dark comedy “Sorry to Bother You.” Last year, he helmed the Amazon series “I Am Virgo,” a coming-of-age tale.