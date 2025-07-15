DanceCon

Put on your dancing shoes to take workshops during this event held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and then attend celebrity guest panel discussions and live dance performances.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. workshops Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. workshops Sunday. 2-11 p.m. main event Friday-Sunday. Three-day pass $150, workshops $50 each. Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta.

Credit: Photo courtesy of State Farm Arena Credit: Photo courtesy of State Farm Arena

WWE Saturday Night Main Event and Evolution

Join in the fun with faces and heels as Atlanta hosts the NBC prime-time special Saturday Night Main Event and Evolution, the all-women’s live event.

7:30 p.m. Saturday Night Main Event. 6:30 p.m. Evolution, Sunday. Saturday Night Main Event $100.62 and up, Evolution $56.75. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Run Santa Run

Ready for some Christmas in July fun? Don your Santa hat and other holiday gear to run in the evening. You’ll be able to nosh on Christmas candy along the way, bop along to the sounds of Christmas music and even encounter Santa and decorations.

8 p.m. Saturday. 5K $60.83, 10K $71.53, half marathon $87.58. El Tesoro West End, Wild Heaven, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta.

Capital One All-Star Village

Celebrate the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta with dozens of interactive activities and experiences, including free autographs, photos with former players and team mascots, Home Run Derby VR virtual reality batting simulatorinteractive batting cages and more.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional days. Adults $35, children 12 and under $30, seniors 65 and up and military $20, college students $15 and children under 2 free. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 866-244-2291.

Troubadour Project Concert

Take a trip back into rock history with the Troubadour Project, which blends the sounds of Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Electric Light Orchestra and more.

7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, $60 for a table with six chairs. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St., Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Credit: Photo courtesy of It Starts With Me 2 Credit: Photo courtesy of It Starts With Me 2

5K Run, Walk & Stroller Roll

Run, walk or roll in this It Starts With Me 2 family-friendly race that features live music, vendor booths, giveaways and free race photos.

8 a.m. Saturday start time for 5K walk/run and stroller run. 7:30 a.m. start time for 1-Mile Run for children ages 5-12. 9:15 a.m. start for Toddler Dash. $45 5K, $75 Family Pack, $15 1-Mile Run. Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

Credit: Courtesy of Free Malaysia Today Credit: Courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

Pics in the Park

Watch “Home Alone” outdoors and enjoy free popcorn, candy and giveaways. Bring blankets and lawn chairs if you’d like to be more comfortable.

9 p.m. Friday. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4580 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Education Fest Back to School Event

Complete a vendor scavenger hunt and then score free backpacks and school supplies. Free haircuts, family resources and health services are also available at this event hosted by the city of Stonecrest and the Quincy Carter Foundation.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

The Mad Hatters

Enjoy classic Tom Petty songs as performed by members of the Georgia Satellites in this show that is appropriate for all ages.

6 p.m. Saturday. $41.73 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Big Time Rush

Join boy band Big Time Rush for its In Real Life Worldwide tour as the group is joined by Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

7 a.m. Saturday. $39.95 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Make Your Own Giant Chocolate Bar

Taste some delicious chocolate and then let your inner chocolatier come out as you make your own half-pound chocolate bar and label.

6 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100.

Makers Market Artisan Faire at Avalon

Browse through an outdoor market with makers, artists and small businesses selling jewelry, home goods, art, pet accessories and more.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The Plaza at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

Sing or Swim

Grab your swimsuit and try a unique experience that combines music, dance, karaoke and swimming.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. $7. Mountain Park Aquatic Center Leisure Pool, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. 678-277-0870.

Goat Yoga

Bring your yoga mat and flow through poses while friendly and playful dwarf goats roam freely.

10-11 a.m. Saturday. Gwinnett County residents $41, nonresidents $61. Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center Hidden Courtyard/Garden, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake. 678-277-0920.

Repticon Atlanta

Experience hands-on reptile encounters, buy live animals and all the gear, supplies and food they need and more.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets: $12-$15 adults, $6-$7 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. After 1 p.m. Saturday tickets (available online only): $10-$12 adults, $6-$7 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Super tickets good for all day both days: $15-$20 adults, $6-$7 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Free for active duty and retired military, veterans, first responders and teachers with valid ID or other documentation. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Entertainment Building and Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 863-268-4273.