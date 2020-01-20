Top 93 grossing movies shot in Georgia since 2008, the year the juiced-up tax credits went into effect

Some of these films - especially a few of the big-budget ones - were only partially shot in Georgia such as “Thor,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Ford vs. Ferrari.”

The most popular movie for critics was “Selma” (98% positive) followed closely by “Black Panther” (97%). Others liked by more than 90 percent of critics included “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Baby Driver.” (Some films only did reshoots or a small percentage of scenes in Georgia such as “Thor” and “Gemini Man.”)

Only one film was disliked by more than 90 percent of critics: “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (6%). Films that more than 80 percent of critics gave a thumbs down to were mostly comedies: both “Ride Along” films, “Identity Thief,” “Let’s Be Cops,” Parental Guidance,” “Divergent: Allegiant,” “Baywatch,” “Temptation,” “Blended,” “Dirty Grandpa” and “The Watch.”

This features every film I could think of that grossed at least $35 million domestically and was released since 2008. (If I missed one, please email me at rho@ajc.com and I’ll add it.)

This cut off means a few notable films such as “Richard Jewell” ($22,345,542) and “Doctor Sleep” ($31,581,712) didn’t make the list.

"Avengers: Endgame" $858,373,000 (94%) "Black Panther" $700,059,566 (97%) "Avengers: Infinity War" $678,815,482 (87%) "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" $424,668,047 (89%) "Captain America: Civil War" $408,084,349 (91%) "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" $404,515,480 (76%) "Furious 7" $353,007,020 (80%) "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" $337,135,885 (67%) "Spider-Man: Homecoming" $334,201,140 (92%) “Jumanji: The Next Level” $316,813,246 (71%) "Thor: Ragnarok" $315,058,289 (92%) "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" $281,723,902 (70%) "The Blind Side" $255,959,475 (67%) "The Fate of the Furious" $226,008,385 (66%) "Ant-Man and the Wasp" $216,644,740 (88%) "Fast Five" $209,837,675 (77%) “Bad Boys for Life” $204,417,855) (75%) "Ant Man" $180,202,163 (82%) "X-Men: First Class" $146,408,305 (86%) "Ride Along" $134,938,200 (19%) "Identity Thief" 134,506,920 (19%) "Divergent: Insurgent" $130,179,072 (41%) "Sully" $125,070,033 (86%) "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" $127,352,707 (75%) “Ford vs. Ferrari” $117,624,357 (92%) "Godzilla: KIng of the Monsters" $110,500,138, (41%) "Baby Driver" $107,825,862 (93%) "Pitch Perfect 3" $104,897,530 (32%) "The Mule" $103,804,407 (69%) "Passengers" $100,014,699 (31%) "Rampage" $99,345,950 (52%) "42" $95,020,213 (79%) "Flight" $93,773,375 (78%) "Ride Along 2" $91,221,830 (13%) "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" $90,508,336 (28%) "The Accountant" $86,260,045 (52%). "Dumb and Dumber To" $86,208,010 (29%) "Let's Be Cops" $82,390,774 (18%) "Goosebumps" $80,080,379 (76%) "Parental Guidance" $77,267,296 (17%) "Night School" $76,885,785 (29%) "Zombieland" $75,590,286 (90%) "A Madea Family Funeral" $73,257,045 (12%) "Boo! A Madea Halloween" $73,206,343 (23%) "Zombieland: Double Tap" $72,785,288 (67%) "A Bad Moms Christmas" $72,110,659 (29%) "Game Night" $69,001,013 (83%) "The House With the Clock in Its Walls" $68,382,265 (66%) "Instant Family" $67,363,237 (82%) "Magic Mike XXL" grossed $66,013,057 (65%) "Divergent: Allegiant": $66,184,051 (12%) "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" $65,653,242 (20%) "Last Vegas" $64,914,167 (45%) "The Boss" $63,285,885 (22%) "Prisoners $61,002,302 (82%) "Blockers" $60,147,900 (83%) "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?" $60,095,852 (27%) "Vacation" (2015) $58,884,188 (26%) "Baywatch" $58,060,186 (18%) "American Reunion" $57,011,521 (44%) "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" $55,455,765 (63%) "Office Christmas Party" $54,767,494(41%) "What Men Want" $54,611,903 (44%) "Tag" $54,210,515 (55%) "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" $53,345,287 (37%) "Life of the Party" $52,856,061 (38%) "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" $52,543,354 (20%) "Selma' $52,076,908 (98%) "Footloose" $51,802,724 (69%) "Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself" $51,733,921 (63%) "Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor" $51,975,354 (15%) "American Made" $51,342,000 (86%) "Gemini Man" $48,546,770 (25%) "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" $47,319,572 (6%) "Goosebumps 2" $46,489,581 (47%) "Blended" $46,294,610 (14%) "Hall Pass" $45,060,734 (34%) "Den of Thieves" $44,947,622 (41%) "First Man" $44,936,545 (88%) "All Eyez On Me" $44,922,302 (17%) "The Internship" $44,672,764 (35%) "Three Stooges" $44,338,224 (51%) "Need for Speed" $43,577,636 (22%) "Tyler Perry's Acrimony" $43,537,768 (23%) "Uncle Drew" $42,469,946 (65%) "What To Expect When You're Expecting" $41,152,203 (22%) "Love, Simon" $40,826,341 (92%) "Little" $40,673,960 (45%) "The Crazies" $39,123,589 (71%) "The 15:17 to Paris" $36,250,957 (25%) "Mile 22," $36,108,758 (23%) "Dirty Grandpa" $35,593,113 (11%) “The Watch” $35,353,000 (17%)