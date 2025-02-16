Owen Wilson, Matt Rife in Atlanta shooting comedy ‘Rolling Loud’

Part of “Rolling Loud” was shot on location in Miami at the Rolling Loud festival this past December, which featured Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti.

Stand-up comic Riff, who became famous for his crowd work on TikTok and other social media and landed two Netflix specials, has been using any down time from production to do pop-up, stand-up shows at venues like the Buckhead Theatre and Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs.

Rife has made it quite public that he isn’t a big fan of Atlanta on various social media platforms and podcasts. “It just has nothing to offer me,” he said on the “Cancelled” podcast. “I don’t find it fun. There’s nothing enjoyable about it to me.”

Wilson has shot several films in metro Atlanta over the years including “Hall Pass,” “The Internship” and “Haunted Mansion.”

“Rolling Loud” is slated for release in 2026.