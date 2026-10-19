Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia? ‘Idol,’ shows with Kevin Hart, Julia Garner Georgia moves up to third for movie and scripted TV production during third quarter, according to industry tracker. Share From left, Kevin Hart is in metro Atlanta to shoot Netflix's comedy competition show "Funny AF," Carrie Underwood is coming for the 25th season of "American Idol" on ABC and Julia Garner is starring in Apple TV+'s "Guilty Creatures." (Associated Press photos)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago

Ryan Seacrest, Julia Garner and Kevin Hart are among the stars already in metro Atlanta or coming soon for work. The volume of Georgia TV and film production remains at a steady, modest clip with a range of independent films, bigger-budget series and movies and reality shows. Related Story Atlanta actor Dayo Okeniyi lands dream job with Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ The Georgia film office lists 22 active movies and TV shows in the state, on par with the volume over the past two years. While other countries and states keep upping their film and TV tax credits to draw more business, industry tracker ProdPro said Georgia, with its tax credit system, overtook New Jersey for third place among busiest states for live-action scripted programming spending during the third quarter.

ProdPro said Hollywood spent $459 million on movies and scripted TV shows during the third quarter in Georgia, up 32% from the same quarter a year ago, fueled by major productions like the newest DC “Superman” movie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film “Lizard Music” and Netflix’s “Scooby Doo: Origins.” California remains on top, though runner-up New York has closed the gap. Last month in Georgia saw the arrival of ABC’s “American Idol,” which has moved from Los Angeles after 25 years. The show producer, Fremantle, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it will shoot at least some of the 25th season at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, though details remain scant. Dunwoody's Ryan Seacrest, pictured in May, will be in metro Atlanta to film "American Idol." (Evan Agostini/AP)

Apple TV+’s crime series “Guilty Creatures,” starring Garner and Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”), has also begun production in metro Atlanta. Garner had her breakout role on Netflix’s “Ozark” from 2017 to 2022.

Hart has returned to shoot the second season of his stand-up comedy reality competition show “Funny AF” on Netflix. The first season debuted in April and shot in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. He is no stranger to the city. Over the years, Hart has starred in films such as “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along” and TV series like “Die Hart” and “Fight Night” in the metro Atlanta area. Related Story Who has come and gone in Atlanta radio and TV in 2026 Bravo has not announced the show yet, but “Next Gen Atl” is in production. The original “Next Gen NYC,” which debuted last year and recently aired a second season, follows Gen Z twentysomethings, including some children of “Real Housewives” cast members. Two familiar faces from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are that cast: Ariana Biermann, daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Riley Burruss, daughter of Kandi Burruss. Several other productions are forthcoming but are not yet on the Georgia film office list. The fourth season of Netflix’s Tyler Perry hit drama series “Beauty in Black” is set to begin production Oct. 19 and run through Oct. 30 at Tyler Perry Studios, according to data provided to members of IATSE 479.

Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” will move from North Carolina to metro Atlanta for its third season, set to begin filming Dec. 2 and run through April 9 out of Great Point Studios in Douglasville, according to IATSE 479 data. John Cena, pictured in August, will star alongside David Harbour in the movie “The Family Disappears,” which will start filming in Atlanta in November. (Chris Pizzello/AP) “The Family Disappears,” a feature film starring John Cena and David Harbour, is set to start filming in Atlanta Nov. 10, according to Deadline. ProductionList.com also lists the film as an Atlanta production. The film follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family has disappeared and a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home, Deadline said. (No word on who plays the dad and who plays the interloper.) Atlanta resident Paul Walter Hauser, pictured during the premiere of "Resident Evil" in September, will film “Garden City” in Atlanta starting in December, according to Deadline.com. (Chris Pizzello/AP) “Garden City,” a movie starring Atlanta resident Paul Walter Hauser, is coming in December, according to Deadline.com.

IATSE 479 recently provided information to its members on a forthcoming sequel to “21 Jump Street” called “24 Jump Street” set to shoot at Shadowbox Studios at an unspecified future date. According to Deadline, the film will debut Dec. 10, 2027, and will feature the return of Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube. The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. Some films and TV shows go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. Amazon’s “The Challenger” series starring Kristen Stewart, for instance, is dubbed “Dragonfly.” A major big-budget movie called “Charlotte” is also coming to Trilith Studios in March. That could very well be a pseudonym for “Days of Thunder 2″ starring Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway, set to begin production in March. Related Story Georgia film and TV production spending slips to $2B, a 10-year low What started production between Sept. 4 and Friday