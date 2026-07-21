Who has come and gone in Atlanta radio and TV in 2026

Georgia Entertainment Scene Some of the biggest arrivals, departures and changes in Atlanta media involve personalities like Big Tigger, Kristin Klingshirn and David Chandley.
Among the comings and goings in Atlanta media in 2026: Savannah Louie returns to WANF-TV, Dagmar Midcap goes MIA on CBS Atlanta and Big Tigger takes leave of absence after an arrest. CBS/AJC/V-103
The local media business has seen major changes in recent years with the massive growth in social media, YouTube, Spotify and TikTok as competition for eyeballs.
Amid all the seismic shifts, Atlanta radio and TV news has seen plenty of departures and arrivals this year.
Here is a running update on local media changes this year.
"The Kristin Show," launched Jan. 26, 2026, features Ethan Cole (left) and Kristin Klingshirn on Q99.7 in Atlanta. (Courtesy Q99.7)
January Kristin Klingshirn began a new afternoon show on top 40 station Q99.7, joined by Ethan Cole. She was previously a morning host with Bert Weiss on Q99.7’s Atlanta-based syndicated The Bert Show from 2012 until Weiss ended the show in the fall of 2025.
Mark Owens, after 16 seasons with the Braves, is stepping down as their on-field announcer this year. (Special/Mark Owens)
February Former radio host Mark Owens returned to in-game host for the Atlanta Braves on a part-time basis after holding that role from 2007 to 2022. Owens has worked at Rock 100.5, 99X, Star 94, Q100 and 92.9/The Game. He shared duties this season with Sarah Plantz and Bradley Hasemeyer.
Joe Breezy, DK Kramer and Cort Freeman pose for a portrait at Q99.7 in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Q99.7 is replacing the Bert Show of 25 years with a new trio. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
March Audrey Washington left WSB-TV after 11 years as a reporter and fill-in anchor.
Q99.7, replacing the Bert Show, created
the Q Morning Crew featuring the trio of Joe Breezy, Daena “DK” Kramer, and Cort Freeman.
Leslie Fram in 2017 during a special 25th anniversary of the start of the Morning X morning show, which was revived in 2023 with Fram and Steve Barnes. Crash Clark joined the show full time in early 2026. She largely worked out of home in Nashville. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
April 94.9/The Bull let go of afternoon host Kristen Gates, who has been in Atlanta radio for more than 20 years. Lil Bankhead involuntarily left V-103 after four years as evening host. He previously worked as an on-air host at Streetz 94.5. 99X let go of Leslie Fram and promoted Crash Clark to full co-host of the Morning X. Fram’s departure was not voluntary. She was one of the key architects of 99X’s creation in 1992.
V-103 has added a new morning co-host for Big Tigger, Francesca Amiker (right), a new weekend show featuring Frank Ski (center) and a new night host DJ Sturgess (left). (Photo credits: V-103/Courtesy of Frank Ski/Courtesy of Francesca Amiker)
May David Chandley retired as chief meteorologist from Fox 5 after 42 years in the business. Fox 5 replaced him with Joanne Feldman. V-103 rehired Frank Ski for weekends. He was a successful morning host for V-103 from 1998 to 2012 and 2018 to 2020. V-103 hired Francesca Amiker as a morning co-host with Big Tigger, replacing Jazzy McBee. Amiker previously worked as a reporter at 11Alive and E! News. V-103 moved afternoon producer DJ Sturgess to evenings as host to take over for Lil Bankhead.
Savannah Louie won "Survivor 49" but was eliminated relatively early on "Survivor 50," which she taped just a couple of weeks after leaving the previous season. Courtesy CBS)
June “Survivor” winner Savannah Louie returned to WANF-TV as an “ATL Live” host. She previously worked at the station when it was a CBS affiliate from 2021 to 2024 as a local news reporter. Sports talk show host Mitch Evans got part-time work at 92.9/The Game. He previously worked at the Game in the early 2010s and 790/The Zone from 1997 to 2004. Natalie McCann left Fox 5 after a decade as a reporter and host. She spent most of her run there on “Good Day Atlanta.” She did not provide a reason for leaving.
Gainesville
talk show host Martha Zoller died just days before her final show. She was also a semiregular on Fox 5’s “The Georgia Gang” political panel show. iHeart’s Ryan Maddox left the company after long stints at Power 96.1. Dyron Ducati departed Kiss 104.1, replaced by Ramona DeBreaux. Ducati had been with the station for seven years. DeBreaux was a one-time V-103 stalwart.
Big Tigger hosts V103’s Winter Fest on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at State Farm Arena. (Kymani Culmer for the AJC)
July Big Tigger left V-103 while dealing with legal issues. His new morning co-host Amiker sued his wife for defamation. And he is grappling with an arrest for allegedly assaulting his wife.
Meteorologists Dagmar Midcap, who has a special interest in saving trafficked animals, was photographed at Zoo Atlanta on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Where is Dagmar Midcap? The meteorologist is off CBS Atlanta with no explanation. She joined the station as a meteorologist late last year after a 15-year absence from Atlanta airwaves. 93.7/680 The Fan announced the pending return of John Kincade. He had worked at the Fan from 2000 to 2020 when he was cut for budgetary reasons. What his role will be when he comes back this fall has not been announced.