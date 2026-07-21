Georgia Entertainment Scene Who has come and gone in Atlanta radio and TV in 2026 Some of the biggest arrivals, departures and changes in Atlanta media involve personalities like Big Tigger, Kristin Klingshirn and David Chandley. Among the comings and goings in Atlanta media in 2026: Savannah Louie returns to WANF-TV, Dagmar Midcap goes MIA on CBS Atlanta and Big Tigger takes leave of absence after an arrest. CBS/AJC/V-103

By Rodney Ho 29 minutes ago Share

The local media business has seen major changes in recent years with the massive growth in social media, YouTube, Spotify and TikTok as competition for eyeballs. Amid all the seismic shifts, Atlanta radio and TV news has seen plenty of departures and arrivals this year. Here is a running update on local media changes this year. "The Kristin Show," launched Jan. 26, 2026, features Ethan Cole (left) and Kristin Klingshirn on Q99.7 in Atlanta. (Courtesy Q99.7) January Kristin Klingshirn began a new afternoon show on top 40 station Q99.7, joined by Ethan Cole. She was previously a morning host with Bert Weiss on Q99.7’s Atlanta-based syndicated The Bert Show from 2012 until Weiss ended the show in the fall of 2025.

Mark Owens, after 16 seasons with the Braves, is stepping down as their on-field announcer this year. (Special/Mark Owens) February Former radio host Mark Owens returned to in-game host for the Atlanta Braves on a part-time basis after holding that role from 2007 to 2022. Owens has worked at Rock 100.5, 99X, Star 94, Q100 and 92.9/The Game. He shared duties this season with Sarah Plantz and Bradley Hasemeyer. Joe Breezy, DK Kramer and Cort Freeman pose for a portrait at Q99.7 in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Q99.7 is replacing the Bert Show of 25 years with a new trio. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)