Julia Garner returning to metro Atlanta to film Apple TV’s ‘Guilty Creatures’

Julia Garner is coming back to metro Atlanta later this year to shoot a new Apple TV series “Guilty Creatures.”
The series’ home base will be at Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain, according to the database available to members of IATSE Local 479, the local crew union. Eagle Rock’s facilities have been been used by Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” ABC’s “The Wonder Years” and Netflix’s “His & Hers.”
“Guilty Creatures” is based on a book of the same name by Mikita Brottman and is fictionally set in Tallahassee, Florida. According to Apple TV, the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers. The series will unravel their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years.
Garner, who will also be an executive producer of “Guilty Creatures,” landed her breakthrough acting role on Netflix’s “Ozark” from 2017 to 2022, which garnered her three Emmy Awards and was shot in metro Atlanta. She also shot the critically lauded 2025 horror thriller “Weapons” here.
The New York native has plenty on her acting plate.
Garner is starring opposite Anthony Boyle in an upcoming limited Netflix series, “The Altruists.” She is in production with Charlize Theron in the Amazon MGM Studios film “Tyrant.” And she will play herself in a two-episode arc during the forthcoming second season of Apple TV’s Emmy-winning comedy “The Studio.”
Apple has not yet announced other cast members for “Guilty Creatures.”
This is a solid pickup for Georgia because Apple TV productions are high-budget affairs. The state has seen slumping fortunes in recent months in terms of overall TV and film production, though a handful of bigger series and films are forthcoming, including the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fantasy film “Lizard Music” anthe Kristen Stewart Amazon limited series “Challenger.”
“Guilty Creatures” will be the third Apple series shot in metro Atlanta. The first was the comedy “The Big Door Prize” starring Chris O’Dowd, which aired two seasons in 2023 and 2024. Last month, Apple released a revival of “Cape Fear” starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams and based out of Assembly Studios in Doraville.