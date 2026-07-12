Julia Garner returning to metro Atlanta to film Apple TV’s ‘Guilty Creatures’

Julia Garner — pictured at the premiere of "Weapons" in July 2025 — filmed "Weapons" and "Ozark" in metro Atlanta and will shoot Apple TV's "Guilty Creatures" out of Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain. (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Emmy Award winner has been in two other major productions shot locally: ‘Ozark’ and ‘Weapons.’

Emmy Award winner has been in two other major productions shot locally: ‘Ozark’ and ‘Weapons.’

Julia Garner is coming back to metro Atlanta later this year to shoot a new Apple TV series “Guilty Creatures.”

The series’ home base will be at Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain, according to the database available to members of IATSE Local 479, the local crew union. Eagle Rock’s facilities have been been used by Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” ABC’s “The Wonder Years” and Netflix’s “His & Hers.”

“Guilty Creatures” is based on a book of the same name by Mikita Brottman and is fictionally set in Tallahassee, Florida. According to Apple TV, the series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers. The series will unravel their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years.