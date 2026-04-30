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20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November

Here are 20 of the best things to do in Atlanta in November that are totally free, including an edible plants workshop, a Falcons rooftop tailgate and a harvest festival.

Halloween festivities and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Here are 15 of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend.

Behind the scenes at Netherworld: 15 things to do this weekend

Here are 15 of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend. Take a behind-the-scenes look at Netherworld, and visit the Madison Avenue non-motorized soapbox derby.

NOV
5
Fall Fling

Fall Fling

6905 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn, GA 30213, USA

NOV
8
Westside Stride + Atlanta Streets Alive Block Party

Westside Stride + Atlanta Streets Alive Block Party

1055 Howell Road, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

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At Cosm Atlanta, every seat feels like courtside (Advertiser Content)

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Take a tour through upscale gym Life Time in Buckhead

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Relax and enjoy the cozy patio vibes at The Little Hippo

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Scenes from day one at the 2026 Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park

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Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market

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Calling all divas: Add the Beau McCall wearable art exhibit to your plans

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Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover

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