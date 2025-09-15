Georgia Entertainment Scene

What's filming in Georgia in September 2025? Millie Bobby Brown is back

A new ‘Scary Movie’ with the Wayans brothers is coming in 2026.
"Scary Movie 6" (left) is about to start production in Atlanta while Millie Bobby Brown is starring in the Netflix rom-com "Just Picture It." (Dimension Films/AP)
This year continues in slow motion for the Georgia film and TV business as fall approaches. The number of active productions on the Georgia film office site fell to 20 from 24 last month.

Last year, the number was 25 and three years ago, it was 49. Two years ago, during the heart of the actors and writers strike, it had fallen to 13.

“Scary Movie 6″ is in preproduction and the original creators, the Wayans brothers (Keenan Ivory, Shawn and Marlon), have returned for the sequel, which is set to begin at Tyler Perry Studios on Oct. 1. Regina Hall and Anna Faris are set to return as well. It’s set for release in theaters next year.

Millie Bobby Brown, whose career broke out nearly a decade ago thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” is back in Atlanta for her first Netflix romantic comedy, a film called “Just Picture It.”

It began production Sept. 8 and is set to run through Oct. 27. (Brown, by the way, clearly likes the state because she now owns a farm in South Georgia.)

Headkrack has been a host with "Dish Nation" since 2012. (Screenshot from Dish Nation)
Among the shows that wrapped the past month is syndicated entertainment news show “Dish Nation,” which was canceled after 13 seasons. It always had an Atlanta presence, including Headkrack and Gary with Da Tea, two morning radio hosts who were the only personalities on the show for the entire run.

Although “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is shooting Season 17, it is not listed on the Georgia film office list. Two other long-running reality shows are shooting as well: “Married in Medicine” and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. “Hudson Avenue” listed on the site is actually “Scary Movie 6.”

Productions started between Aug. 15 and Sept. 12

“Beauty Queen Con,” TLC reality show

“Scary Movie 6,” feature film with Marlon and Shawn Wayans

“Just Picture It,” Netflix romantic comedy starring Millie Bobby Brown

“The Couple Upstairs,” Lifetime movie

Productions started between July 15 and Sept. 12

“Friends and Lovers special,” Lifetime

“It’s Not Like That,” faith-based drama starring Scott Foley

“Scrambled Up,” syndicated game show

“The Joy of Murder” TV movie

“The Last Drive In With Joe Briggs,” reality show, season 7, Shudder

“The Perfect Line,” new syndicated game show featuring Deborah Norville as a host

“The Secret Life of the Farmer’s Wife,” A&E TV movie

“Dish Nation,” canceled syndicated entertainment talk show after 13 years

CREDIT: Georgia film office
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

