What’s filming in Georgia in September 2025? Millie Bobby Brown is back

This year continues in slow motion for the Georgia film and TV business as fall approaches. The number of active productions on the Georgia film office site fell to 20 from 24 last month.
Last year, the number was 25 and three years ago, it was 49. Two years ago, during the heart of the actors and writers strike, it had fallen to 13.
“Scary Movie 6″ is in preproduction and the original creators, the Wayans brothers (Keenan Ivory, Shawn and Marlon), have returned for the sequel, which is set to begin at Tyler Perry Studios on Oct. 1. Regina Hall and Anna Faris are set to return as well. It’s set for release in theaters next year.
Millie Bobby Brown, whose career broke out nearly a decade ago thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” is back in Atlanta for her first Netflix romantic comedy, a film called “Just Picture It.”
Headkrack has been a host with "Dish Nation" since 2012. (Screenshot from Dish Nation)
Among the shows that wrapped the past month is syndicated entertainment news show “Dish Nation,” which was canceled after 13 seasons. It always had an Atlanta presence, including Headkrack and Gary with Da Tea, two morning radio hosts who were the only personalities on the show for the entire run.
