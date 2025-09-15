What’s filming in Georgia in September 2025? Millie Bobby Brown is back

"Scary Movie 6" (left) is about to start production in Atlanta while Millie Bobby Brown is starring in the Netflix rom-com "Just Picture It." (Dimension Films/AP)

A new ‘Scary Movie’ with the Wayans brothers is coming in 2026.

This year continues in slow motion for the Georgia film and TV business as fall approaches. The number of active productions on the Georgia film office site fell to 20 from 24 last month.

Last year, the number was 25 and three years ago, it was 49. Two years ago, during the heart of the actors and writers strike, it had fallen to 13.