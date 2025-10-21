‘Superman’ returns: Sequel to 2025 hit appears set to film in Georgia again

DC Studios co-CEO and "Superman" director James Gunn (center) works with David Corenswet during the filming of the 2025 movie. (Courtesy of Warner Brothers)

Big-budget films typically need more preproduction time, and IATSE sent this notice six months before the anticipated start of filming, which is considered a long lead time.

Multiple sources in the business who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about studio plans said the production listed by IATSE is the follow-up to the most recent “Superman” starring David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

A Trilith spokesperson declined to comment about pending productions at the studio because of company policy.

“Superman” generated mostly positive reviews and $616 million in worldwide box office gross this past summer, according to Box Office Mojo. It’s the highest-grossing superhero movie this year, performing better than “Captain America: Brave New World,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and the Georgia-shot “Thunderbolts."

The “Superman” sequel, tentatively titled “Man of Tomorrow,” was quickly placed on the calendar for release in theaters on July 9, 2027, Gunn announced last month.

