‘Superman’ returns: Sequel to 2025 hit appears set to film in Georgia again

The first movie of the rebooted franchise, directed by Fayette County resident James Gunn, was shot largely in the state last year.
DC Studios co-CEO and director James Gunn (right) works with actors David Corenswet (center) and Nicholas Hoult on the set of "Superman," which generated $616 million in worldwide box office gross this summer. (Courtesy of Warner Brothers)
By
23 minutes ago

It appears that a “Superman” sequel set to be directed and written by James Gunn will shoot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville next spring.

IATSE Local 479, the union representing most film crew members in Georgia, recently sent out a posting for a film production dubbed “Exodus” out of Trilith starting in April from Warner Bros., which owns the “Superman” franchise.

DC Studios used the pseudonym “Genesis” for the first “Superman” while shooting in metro Atlanta last year, so it appears Gunn is using the Old Testament for inspiration.

DC Studios co-CEO and "Superman" director James Gunn (center) works with David Corenswet during the filming of the 2025 movie. (Courtesy of Warner Brothers)
Big-budget films typically need more preproduction time, and IATSE sent this notice six months before the anticipated start of filming, which is considered a long lead time.

Multiple sources in the business who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about studio plans said the production listed by IATSE is the follow-up to the most recent “Superman” starring David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

A Trilith spokesperson declined to comment about pending productions at the studio because of company policy.

“Superman” generated mostly positive reviews and $616 million in worldwide box office gross this past summer, according to Box Office Mojo. It’s the highest-grossing superhero movie this year, performing better than “Captain America: Brave New World,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and the Georgia-shot “Thunderbolts."

The “Superman” sequel, tentatively titled “Man of Tomorrow,” was quickly placed on the calendar for release in theaters on July 9, 2027, Gunn announced last month.

Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, owns a home in Fayette County and has fought to keep some of DC’s productions in the state.

In the meantime, rival Marvel, after a decade in Georgia, has moved its filming primarily to the U.K., where fewer union restrictions make it cheaper to operate than in Georgia despite the state’s generous tax credit program.

Since 2023, Georgia has seen a major reduction in big-budget movies, with thel number of productions half of what it was at its peak in 2021 and 2022. The Georgia film office lists only about 20 active movies and TV shows operating in the state.

“It’s hard to compete with England,” Gunn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in July before the release of his first “Superman” movie. “I’ve had to convince people to shoot in Georgia even if it cost more. It’s worth it for the quality of the crews I get here. … I’ve seen people rise through the ranks. My secondary assistant director is now my primary assistant director. It’s a real great place to shoot.”

He ensured Georgia was the primary home for his first incarnation of “Superman,” which he wrote and directed after leaving Marvel for DC in 2022.

“I have the power to do that,” Gunn said. “Most filmmakers do not.”

“Superman” spent several months shooting at Trilith last year and featured scenes in Macon, where the city’s Terminal Station was converted into The Daily Planet newsroom.

Gunn also shot the second season of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” starring John Cena at Trilith. That series aired over the summer. There are no current plans for a third season, Gunn has said.

A super fan of “Big Brother,” Gunn appeared last month on a behind-the-scenes “Big Brother” show on CBS and jokingly promised he would place a “Big Brother” prop as an Easter egg into a future production.

“I swear to God I will do it right now,” he said. “You just got to get it out to Atlanta, and I’ll stick it in there.”

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

