What’s filming in Georgia in May 2025?

But European countries, which have cheaper labor costs than the United States, were listed on about one-third of them, including the new “Avengers” film in the United Kingdom and a new “Hunger Games” movie in Germany. Both of those franchises used to shoot in Georgia.

The past month was a quiet one for starts and stops. Just five new productions came to Georgia, including the Zach Braff movie “Clean Hands,” the 13th season of MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted.”

BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show” wrapped its fifth season, along with NBC’s drama “Grosse Pointe Garden Society.”

Films and TV shows that continue to shoot include Peacock’s drama “The Good Daughter” with Rose Byrne; Amazon’s biopic “Madden” with Nicolas Cage; Hulu’s “The Murdaugh Murders” with Patricia Arquette; and the historical thriller “By Any Means” with Mark Wahlberg.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN APRIL 16 and APRIL 16

“America’s Most Wanted,” Fox

“Clean Hands,” feature film with Zach Braff

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Season 13, MTV

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” Vimeo

“Teen Beauty Pageant,” Lifetime movie

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN APRIL 16 and MAY 16

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” NBC drama

“Murder at the Homestead,” TV movie

“The Ms. Pat Show,” Season 5, BET+

