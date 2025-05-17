What’s filming in Georgia in May 2025?

Georgia has reached a new normal far below its peak when it comes to TV and film production.
For the ninth month in a row, the Georgia film office is tracking fewer than 30 productions at any given time. A year ago, the state had 46 productions. Today? Just 26. That is even less than May 2023 when the writers strike had already begun.
Over the past three weeks, Atlanta did not see a single new scripted TV show or film listed on productionlist.com, which tracks worldwide production.
But European countries, which have cheaper labor costs than the United States, were listed on about one-third of them, including the new “Avengers” film in the United Kingdom and a new “Hunger Games” movie in Germany. Both of those franchises used to shoot in Georgia.
The past month was a quiet one for starts and stops. Just five new productions came to Georgia, including the Zach Braff movie “Clean Hands,” the 13th season of MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted.”
BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show” wrapped its fifth season, along with NBC’s drama “Grosse Pointe Garden Society.”
Films and TV shows that continue to shoot include Peacock’s drama “The Good Daughter” with Rose Byrne; Amazon’s biopic “Madden” with Nicolas Cage; Hulu’s “The Murdaugh Murders” with Patricia Arquette; and the historical thriller “By Any Means” with Mark Wahlberg.
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.
If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.
The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”
WHAT STARTED BETWEEN APRIL 16 and APRIL 16
“America’s Most Wanted,” Fox
“Clean Hands,” feature film with Zach Braff
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Season 13, MTV
“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” Vimeo
“Teen Beauty Pageant,” Lifetime movie
WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN APRIL 16 and MAY 16
“Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” NBC drama
“Murder at the Homestead,” TV movie
“The Ms. Pat Show,” Season 5, BET+
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- Aug. 15, 2021: 40
- Sept. 15, 2021: 45
- Oct. 14, 2021: 55
- Nov. 17, 2021: 58
- Dec. 8, 2021: 52
- Jan. 15, 2022: 50
- Feb. 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- Aug. 15, 2022: 45
- Sept. 15, 2022: 49
- Oct. 15, 2022: 41
- Nov. 15, 2022: 47
- Dec. 19, 2022: 27
- Jan. 18, 2023: 34
- Feb. 15, 2023: 36
- March 15, 2023: 31
- April 15, 2023: 36
- May 15, 2023: 32
- June 15, 2023: 22
- July 20, 2023: 20
- Aug. 21, 2023: 14
- Sept. 21, 2023: 13
- Oct. 24, 2023: 17
- Nov. 20, 2023: 22
- Dec. 18, 2023: 27
- Jan. 12, 2024: 28
- Feb. 6, 2024: 40
- March 11, 2024: 41
- April 12, 2024: 43
- May 29, 2024: 46
- July 3, 2024: 32
- Aug. 2, 2024: 30
- Sept. 3, 2024: 25
- Oct. 2, 2024: 29
- Nov. 5, 2024: 29
- Dec. 3, 2024: 24
- Jan. 12, 2025: 16
- Feb. 17, 2025: 20
- March 12, 2025: 25
- April 16, 2025: 24
