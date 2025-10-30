Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming now in Georgia: Jessica Chastain movie, ‘106 & Sports’ An updated list as of late October 2025. Jessica Chastain is in metro Atlanta to shoot "Heartland," a new Netflix thriller, while Cam Newton is co-hosting a new BET talk show "106 & Sports." (Dolly Faibyshev/NYT, Butch Dill/AP)

Georgia has reached what appears to be a new normal of TV and film activity that is far from peak times but steady for the past year. The Georgia film office lists 25 active TV and film projects as of Oct. 29, 2025. A year ago, the number was 29.

The state’s tax credit program continues to attract some unscripted shows, a few prestige dramas, a handful of TV series such as “Will Trent” and an occasional mid-budget movie like “Scary Movie 6.” Netflix has remained a fairly steady supporter, bringing two new projects while wrapping two others in recent weeks. Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the premiere of "The Electric State" on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The fourth season of “Sweet Magnolias” and romantic comedy “Just Picture It” starring “Stranger Things” actor Millie Bobby Brown recently wrapped.

In their place is new horror drama “All the Sinners Bleed” based on the novel of the same name, and a new film thriller called “Heartland” starring Jessica Chastain as a country singer investigating the disappearance of her niece.

A new weekly BET talk show “106 & Sports” recently began production in Atlanta with former NFL star Cam Newton and CBS Sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss. A variant of the original “106 & Park,” the show covers the intersection between sports and culture. Dwight (played by Sylvester Stallone) visits his New York mafioso buddies in the first episode of Season 3 of "Tulsa King," streaming on Paramount+. (Atsushi Nishijima/Courtesy of Paramount+) Sly Stallone also returns for the fourth season of Paramount+’s hit drama “Tulsa King,” which is currently airing its third season. Big-budget Apple TV+ drama “Cape Fear” also wrapped recently featuring Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson. Starz’ Atlanta-shot drama “BMF,” based on a real-life story, was canceled after four seasons. The last episode aired in September.

Looking ahead, a “Superman” sequel is in the works as is an Ashley Judd film “21 Down,” about a college football player with Down syndrome. The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office. If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. “Hudson Avenue” listed on the site is actually “Scary Movie 6.” What began filming between Sept. 16 and Oct. 29 “106 & Sports” featuring Cam Newton, BET “All the Sinners Bleed,” a new Netflix series

“Behind the Curtain,” season 6, ASO “Dreamhack,” reality show, Kick “Heartland,” Netflix film starring Jessica Chastain “I’m Sorry Mom: Crimes of Carly Gregg,” Peacock “ReDefining History,’ season 3, WABE-TV