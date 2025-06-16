What’s filming in Georgia in June 2025?

Explore Cam Newton starts new production studio in Atlanta

Credit: BET Credit: BET

This past month featured 11 new productions in the state.

Among the most notable included the fifth season of Netflix’s popular relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias,” a fresh season of BET’s “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and the second season of a syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White of “Family Matters” fame. There is a new Amazon faith-based drama starring Scott Foley called “It’s Not Like That.”

A new Farrelly Brothers comedy called “Driver’s Ed” is also shooting in the state and includes actors Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Alyssa Milano.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Milano’s presence is the state is notable because in 2019 she publicly called for a boycott of film and television production in Georgia because of the state’s then-new abortion law, which was eventually overturned by a court. (This happened before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, allowing Georgia to greatly restrict its abortion rules in 2022.) The boycott at the time had minimal impact on the state’s production volume.

There is one film shooting in town that is not on the Georgia Film Office list: Nate Bargatze’s “Breadwinner,” which also features Mandy Moore, Colin Jost and Will Forte.

Other films and shows still in production include Nicolas Cage’s Amazon biopic “Madden,” an Apple TV+ reboot of “Cape Fear” starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams and the third season of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” featuring Sly Stallone.

Among the 11 productions that wrapped include Mark Wahlberg historical drama “By Any Means,” romantic drama “Regretting You” with Allison Williams, McKenna Grace and Scott Eastwood and “DTF/St. Lous,” an HBO Max series featuring David Harbour and Jason Bateman.

Credit: ABC Credit: ABC

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

The only current production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”

What started between May 16 and June 14

“After Foster Care,” documentary

“Breadwinner,” film starring Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Colin Jost and Will Forte

“Deadly Doubles,” A&E true crime

“Driver’s Ed,” Farrelly Brothers comedy movie starring Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon

“Flip Side,” syndicated game show, season 2, hosted by Jaleel White (season 1 was shot in Los Angeles)

“It’s Not Like That,” faith-based drama series for Amazon starring Scott Foley

“Ms. Pat Settles It,” season 3, reality show, BET+

“On the Surface,” TV movie

“Sweet Magnolias,” season 5, Netflix

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 14, BET

“WWE Smackdown,” season 27, USA Network

What wrapped between May 16 and June 14

“America’s Most Wanted,” Fox

“Behind the Curtain,” season 5, Atlanta Opera

“Braxtons,” season 2, WE-TV

“By Any Means,” historical drama starring Mark Wahlberg

“Clean Hands,” feature film with Zach Braff and Esther McGregor

“DTF/St Louis” HBO series starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman

“The English Teacher,” season 3, FX

“Family Feud,” syndicated and ABC’s “celebrity” version

“Regretting You,” romantic drama with David Franco, McKenna Grace, Scott Eastwood and Allison Williams

“Teen Beauty Pageant,” Lifetime

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” movie starring Mahershala Ali

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES