Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming in Georgia in June 2025?

A Farrelly Brothers comedy, a Nate Bargatze comedy and a Scott Foley drama have started up.
This month in Georgia, Jaleel White is hosting the game show "Flip Side," Kumail Nanjiani appears in both "Breadwinner" and "Driver's Ed" and JoAnna Garcia stars in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias." (Rodney Ho/AP/Netflix)

Credit: RODNEY HO/AP/NETFLIX

Credit: RODNEY HO/AP/NETFLIX

This month in Georgia, Jaleel White is hosting the game show "Flip Side," Kumail Nanjiani appears in both "Breadwinner" and "Driver's Ed" and JoAnna Garcia stars in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias." (Rodney Ho/AP/Netflix)
By
30 minutes ago

Over the past year, the volume of TV and film business in Georgia has settled between 20 to 30 active productions at any given time, a significant reduction from the peak years in the late 2010s through 2022.

As of this past weekend, the Georgia Film Office has 25 active film and TV productions on its list, compared to 32 a year ago.

The number of active productions has not gone above 30 since then. During peak post-pandemic times in 2021 and 2022, the number often exceeded 50. In June 2019, the number was 37.

ExploreCam Newton starts new production studio in Atlanta
A new season of BET's "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" is filming in Georgia. (Courtesy of BET)

Credit: BET

icon to expand image

Credit: BET

This past month featured 11 new productions in the state.

Among the most notable included the fifth season of Netflix’s popular relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias,” a fresh season of BET’s “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and the second season of a syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White of “Family Matters” fame. There is a new Amazon faith-based drama starring Scott Foley called “It’s Not Like That.”

A new Farrelly Brothers comedy called “Driver’s Ed” is also shooting in the state and includes actors Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Alyssa Milano.

Actor Alyssa Milano reads her letter to Gov. Brian Kemp urging opposition to the “heartbeat” bill on the last day of the 2019 session of the Georgia Legislature. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Milano’s presence is the state is notable because in 2019 she publicly called for a boycott of film and television production in Georgia because of the state’s then-new abortion law, which was eventually overturned by a court. (This happened before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, allowing Georgia to greatly restrict its abortion rules in 2022.) The boycott at the time had minimal impact on the state’s production volume.

There is one film shooting in town that is not on the Georgia Film Office list: Nate Bargatze’s “Breadwinner,” which also features Mandy Moore, Colin Jost and Will Forte.

Other films and shows still in production include Nicolas Cage’s Amazon biopic “Madden,” an Apple TV+ reboot of “Cape Fear” starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams and the third season of Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” featuring Sly Stallone.

Among the 11 productions that wrapped include Mark Wahlberg historical drama “By Any Means,” romantic drama “Regretting You” with Allison Williams, McKenna Grace and Scott Eastwood and “DTF/St. Lous,” an HBO Max series featuring David Harbour and Jason Bateman.

Scott Foley plays a new potential love interest for Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) partway through season 3 of "Will Trent" on ABC. He is also starring in a faith-based Amazon drama "It's Not Like That," currently filming in Atlanta (Courtesy of ABC)

Credit: ABC

icon to expand image

Credit: ABC

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

The only current production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”

What started between May 16 and June 14

“After Foster Care,” documentary

“Breadwinner,” film starring Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Colin Jost and Will Forte

“Deadly Doubles,” A&E true crime

“Driver’s Ed,” Farrelly Brothers comedy movie starring Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon

“Flip Side,” syndicated game show, season 2, hosted by Jaleel White (season 1 was shot in Los Angeles)

“It’s Not Like That,” faith-based drama series for Amazon starring Scott Foley

“Ms. Pat Settles It,” season 3, reality show, BET+

“On the Surface,” TV movie

“Sweet Magnolias,” season 5, Netflix

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” season 14, BET

“WWE Smackdown,” season 27, USA Network

What wrapped between May 16 and June 14

“America’s Most Wanted,” Fox

“Behind the Curtain,” season 5, Atlanta Opera

“Braxtons,” season 2, WE-TV

“By Any Means,” historical drama starring Mark Wahlberg

“Clean Hands,” feature film with Zach Braff and Esther McGregor

“DTF/St Louis” HBO series starring David Harbour and Jason Bateman

“The English Teacher,” season 3, FX

“Family Feud,” syndicated and ABC’s “celebrity” version

“Regretting You,” romantic drama with David Franco, McKenna Grace, Scott Eastwood and Allison Williams

“Teen Beauty Pageant,” Lifetime

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” movie starring Mahershala Ali

CREDIT: The Georgia film office

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

icon to expand image

Credit: GEORGIA FILM OFFICE

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

John Walsh (left) hosts "America's Most Wanted" with his son Callahan Walsh. They are shooting their second season together in Atlanta. (Michael Becker/Fox)

Credit: FOX

What’s filming in Georgia in May 2025?

Georgia's current rate of TV and film production is much slower than during its peak times in the late 2010s and early 2020s as more films move to Europe.

What to Stream: Dierks Bentley, Sydney Sweeney, Alex Cooper and 'Deep Cover'

Tony Awards draw best audience in 6 years for CBS

The Latest

Porsha Williams, seen taping the Nick Cannon podcast "We Playin' Spades" in May at Cinelease Three Ring Studios in Covington, is joining Season 4 of "The Traitors." (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY H

All reality shows Porsha Williams has been on before ‘The Traitors’

5 Southern beach reads for your summer reading

‘Like a death in the family’: Fox 5 Atlanta eliminates I-Team after 48 years

Featured

Protesters project an "Abolish ICE" image on the Atlanta Immigration Court building at a demonstration Sunday. (Zaire Breedlove/AJC)

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

Demonstrators converge on Atlanta Immigration Court to oppose ICE arrests

Several dozen protesters gathered outside Atlanta's immigration cCourt to oppose ICE deportations in Georgia.

19m ago

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns on Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.

2h ago