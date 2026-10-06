Last updated: September 2026

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for everyone. We are continually improving the user experience and applying the relevant accessibility standards to make that happen.

Measures We Take

To support accessibility, ajc.com takes the following measures:

- Include accessibility as part of our internal product/design standards

- Assign clear accessibility goals and responsibilities to our product, design, and engineering teams

- Employ formal accessibility quality assurance methods, including automated testing and manual review, as part of our development process

Conformance Status

We are actively working to meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA across ajc.com. Accessibility is an ongoing effort, and while we strive to make our site fully accessible, some pages, features, or third-party content may not yet fully conform.

Known Limitations

Despite our best efforts, some content on ajc.com may not yet be fully accessible. Known issues include:

- Older archived articles that predate our current accessibility standards

- Some older archive article third-party embeds

- Some embedded third-party content (video players, audio, players, advertising) that is not controlled by AJC and may not meet the same standards

- PDFs and other downloadable documents that have not yet been remediated

If you encounter an accessibility barrier not listed here, please let us know using the contact information below.

Feedback and Contact Information

We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of ajc.com. Please let us know if you encounter accessibility barriers:

- Email: customercare@ajc.com

- Phone: 404-522-4141

- Mail: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328

Assessment Approach

AJC assessed the accessibility of ajc.com by the following approaches:

- External audit by a third-party accessibility vendor, Allyant

- Self-evaluation by our internal product, design and engineering teams