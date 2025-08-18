The biggest productions to wrap this past month include the third season of Paramount+’s Sly Stallone vehicle “The Tulsa King” and the new Netflix comedy “Free Bert” starring comic Bert Kreischer.

Netflix’s sturdy relationship series “Sweet Magnolias,” new faith-based Amazon series “It’s Not Like That” and Apple TV+’s “Cape Fear” reboot are other scripted shows shooting in metro Atlanta.

Several high profile movies that were shot in metro Atlanta have come out in movie theaters the past few weeks: “Superman” July 11, “The Naked Gun” Aug. 1 and “Weapons” on Aug. 8. (Amazon’s Eddie Murphy comedy “The Pickup” also came out on the streaming service Aug. 6.)

But big budget movies are now shooting elsewhere, largely in Europe, as producers seek lower labor costs. Georgia, despite its generous tax credit, is currently unable to draw films with budgets above $100 million that were regularly coming to the state from 2012 until last year.

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

The most notable confirmed production starting next month is Netflix romantic comedy “Just Picture It” starring Millie Bobby Brown set to shoot out of Cinelease Studios where “Stranger Things” was based for nearly a decade. A pilot of a “Different World” reboot was shot in Atlanta over the summer, though Netflix has not yet decided whether to take it to series. Hulu pilot “Canyon Lands” is set to start production at Assembly Studios in Doraville next month.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any productions using pseudonyms on the list.

Productions started between July 16 and Aug. 15

“Diarra From Detroit,” season 2, BET+

“Friends and Lovers” special, Lifetime

“Million Dollar Mountain Home,” A&E

“The Joy of Murder,” TV movie

“The Secret Life of the Farmer’s Wife,” A&E movie

“Untitled Hip Hop Chronicles,” documentary

“Will Trent,” season 4, ABC

Productions wrapped between July 16 and Aug. 15

“Christmas Everyday,” Lifetime move

“Deadly Diva,” TV movie

“Free Bert,” season 1, Netflix

“Tulsa King,” season 3, Paramount+

Credit: Georgia Film Credit: Georgia Film

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES