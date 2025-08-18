This year has been a dismally slow one for TV and film production in the state of Georgia, and August has shown no signs of revival.
The active list of productions provided by the Georgia Film Office is at 24. That is down from 30 a year ago and 45 each in 2021 and 2022. (The writers and actors were on strike in 2023.)
The most prominent production that started over the past month was the fourth season of ABC’s hit police procedural “Will Trent.” BET+ also has moved the second season of dramedy “Diarra from Detroit” to Atlanta after shooting Season 1 in New Jersey.
The biggest productions to wrap this past month include the third season of Paramount+’s Sly Stallone vehicle “The Tulsa King” and the new Netflix comedy “Free Bert” starring comic Bert Kreischer.
Netflix’s sturdy relationship series “Sweet Magnolias,” new faith-based Amazon series “It’s Not Like That” and Apple TV+’s “Cape Fear” reboot are other scripted shows shooting in metro Atlanta.
Several high profile movies that were shot in metro Atlanta have come out in movie theaters the past few weeks: “Superman” July 11, “The Naked Gun” Aug. 1 and “Weapons” on Aug. 8. (Amazon’s Eddie Murphy comedy “The Pickup” also came out on the streaming service Aug. 6.)
But big budget movies are now shooting elsewhere, largely in Europe, as producers seek lower labor costs. Georgia, despite its generous tax credit, is currently unable to draw films with budgets above $100 million that were regularly coming to the state from 2012 until last year.
The most notable confirmed production starting next month is Netflix romantic comedy “Just Picture It” starring Millie Bobby Brown set to shoot out of Cinelease Studios where “Stranger Things” was based for nearly a decade. A pilot of a “Different World” reboot was shot in Atlanta over the summer, though Netflix has not yet decided whether to take it to series. Hulu pilot “Canyon Lands” is set to start production at Assembly Studios in Doraville next month.
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.
If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any productions using pseudonyms on the list.
Productions started between July 16 and Aug. 15
“Diarra From Detroit,” season 2, BET+
“Friends and Lovers” special, Lifetime
“Million Dollar Mountain Home,” A&E
“The Joy of Murder,” TV movie
“The Secret Life of the Farmer’s Wife,” A&E movie
“Untitled Hip Hop Chronicles,” documentary
“Will Trent,” season 4, ABC
Productions wrapped between July 16 and Aug. 15
“Christmas Everyday,” Lifetime move
“Deadly Diva,” TV movie
“Free Bert,” season 1, Netflix
“Tulsa King,” season 3, Paramount+
PAST MONTHLY UPDATES
- June 14, 2019: 37
- July 2, 2019: 40
- July 22, 2019: 46
- Sept. 5, 2019: 42
- Oct. 9, 2019: 35
- Nov. 11, 2019: 36
- Dec. 5, 2019: 31
- Feb. 7, 2020: 34
- March 10, 2020: 39
- July 16, 2020: 14
- Aug. 3, 2020: 20
- Aug. 24, 2020: 29
- Sept. 29, 2020: 26
- Oct. 26, 2020: 27
- Nov. 10, 2020: 42
- Dec. 2, 2020: 38
- Jan. 18, 2021: 49
- Feb. 16, 2021: 52
- March 16, 2021: 57
- April 14, 2021: 57
- May 18, 2021: 44
- June 16, 2021: 45
- July 13, 2021: 45
- Aug. 15, 2021: 40
- Sept. 15, 2021: 45
- Oct. 14, 2021: 55
- Nov. 17, 2021: 58
- Dec. 8, 2021: 52
- Jan. 15, 2022: 50
- Feb. 14, 2022: 54
- March 17, 2022: 56
- April 15, 2022: 43
- May 15, 2022: 34
- June 15, 2022: 35
- July 15, 2022: 43
- Aug. 15, 2022: 45
- Sept. 15, 2022: 49
- Oct. 15, 2022: 41
- Nov. 15, 2022: 47
- Dec. 19, 2022: 27
- Jan. 18, 2023: 34
- Feb. 15, 2023: 36
- March 15, 2023: 31
- April 15, 2023: 36
- May 15, 2023: 32
- June 15, 2023: 22
- July 20, 2023: 20
- Aug. 21, 2023: 14
- Sept. 21, 2023: 13
- Oct. 24, 2023: 17
- Nov. 20, 2023: 22
- Dec. 18, 2023: 27
- Jan. 12, 2024: 28
- Feb. 6, 2024: 40
- March 11, 2024: 41
- April 12, 2024: 43
- May 29, 2024: 46
- July 3, 2024: 32
- Aug. 2, 2024: 30
- Sept. 3, 2024: 25
- Oct. 2, 2024: 29
- Nov. 5, 2024: 29
- Dec. 3, 2024: 24
- Jan. 12, 2025: 16
- Feb. 17, 2025: 20
- March 12, 2025: 25
- April 16, 2025: 24
- May 17, 2025: 26
- June 16, 2025: 25
- July 16, 2025: 22
